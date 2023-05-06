Charles and Camilla at the coronation
Royal fans in tears as King Charles and Queen Camilla share subtle look of love during coronation

'One thing's for certain – Charles loves Camilla'

King Charles and Queen Camilla shared an intimate look of love after they were crowned at the coronation today (May 6).

The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, beamed into homes across the world, delighted royal fans, with many backing the new monarchs as they embark on their new roles. Some royal fans were even left in tears at the touchingly tender moment, with many declaring: “That’s true love.”

Queen Camilla beamed as she walked towards Charles at the coronation
Queen Camilla beamed as she walked towards King Charles (Credit: BBC)

Charles and Camilla share look of love

The moment happened at around 12.15pm, just after Queen Camilla was crowned. After it was placed on her head, and she made a few adjustments to her hair, Camilla was helped to her feet. Then, she made her way to her throne, next to King Charles.

I actually had a few tears when Camilla was crowned and walked towards Charles. The smile on his face said it all. That’s true love.

First, though, Camilla stopped in front of her husband to curtsey. After this, she continued to walk past him, towards her throne. Although his smile was very subtle, his eyes were shining. Camilla, meanwhile, beamed a cheeky grin as she passed her husband and made her way to her throne, throwing her other half a true look of love.

Queen Camilla performed a curtsey to Charles
Queen Camilla performed a curtsey to Charles after she was crowned (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans react

The look of love didn’t go unnoticed by royal fans watching the service, and it left some in tears. One said: “Such a fantastic ceremony. I actually had a few tears when Camilla was crowned and walked towards Charles. The smile on his face said it all. That’s true love.”

Another added: “You really cannot take it away from Charles and Camilla – it is a love story. Glad this event is behind them.” Meanwhile, another then added: “Charles loves Camilla, she loves him, supports him, makes him happy. He should have married her 50 years ago and she is the rightful Queen.”

Another agreed and said: “Queen Camilla has always been his one true love… and it’s wonderful he gets this moment with her [crying emoji].” Lots of others agreed, with one saying: “One thing that is certain, Charles loves Camilla.”

King Charles did a subtle smile as Camilla passes by
There was a glint in Charles’ eye as Camilla walked past (Credit: BBC)

Charles and Camilla’s balancing act

Others found humour in the high-pressure moment, commenting on the weight of the occasion – and indeed the crown! They also claimed it gave an insight into what could happen back at home later on tonight.

One commented: “I love that they look like that they’re about to [bleep] themselves laughing when she had to balance that crown AND courtesy to him. I can picture them having a cuppa later on and having a giggle about it all.”

YouTube video player

