Princess Kate pays subtle tribute to Princess Diana and the late Queen Elizabeth at the coronation

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, paid subtle tribute to both the late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana at the coronation of King Charles today (May 6).

Princess Kate wore a set of regal robes as she arrived at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey with husband Prince William and youngest children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Eldest son Prince George had an official role in the ceremony.

However, with nods to the Queen and Prince Philip included in the music played during the ceremony, it was up to Kate to remember the late monarch and her late mother-in-law as she arrived at the Abbey.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, paid subtle tribute to Diana and the Queen at the coronation (Credit: BBC)

Kate Middleton pays tribute to the Queen and Diana

Royal and jewellery expert, Leroy Dawkins, spoke to ED! earlier this week to reveal what he thought Kate would wear in terms of sparkle to the coronation. He told us: “A happy medium and a subtle tribute would be the current Princess of Wales wearing the Spencer family tiara at the coronation as a tribute.”

Kate has worn Diana’s jewellery to important events before. Her iconic sapphire engagement ring was once Diana’s. Kate has also worn Diana’s favourite tiara – The Lover’s Knot – on numerous occasions previously. However, Kate decided on a new headpiece for the event today.

Princess Kate wore regal robes, wearing a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress. Her silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece was by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

Kate’s dress featured silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs. The emblems signify the four nations also appearing on Charlotte’s dress.

Kate went without a tiara, at the request of the King and Queen. However, her earrings were a subtle tribute to William’s late mother. The pearl and diamond pieces once belonged to Diana.

She also wore the Queen’s George VI Festoon Necklace. George VI commissioned this for his daughter Princess Elizabeth in 1950. The glittering three strand necklace was a favourite of the late monarch’s. It was made using 105 loose collet-set diamonds.

The pearl drop earrings once belonged to Diana (Credit: Splash News)

Why did Kate wear robes?

The royal was made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order by the late Queen in 2019. So this means she is entitled to wear the Grand Cross Mantles of the Royal Victorian Order.

Made from dark blue silk satin, the grand floor-length cloak is edged with scarlet and lined with white silk taffeta. As well as that, it features a hand embroidered badge and hood attached to right shoulder.

Prince William was also decked out in royal blue robes for the religious and historic ceremony.

