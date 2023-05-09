Queen Camilla ‘feels she has earned the right’ as she takes centre stage

Queen Camilla feels she has “earned the right” to be a senior member of the royal family following the coronation, a body language expert has claimed.

Camilla and King Charles were crowned officially during the coronation ceremony on Saturday (May 6). The ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey.

There’s been much division among royal fans over Camilla’s new title of Queen. Some believe she deserves the title, while others disagree.

King Charles and Queen Camilla had their coronation this weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen Camilla ‘feels she’s earned the right’

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed: “Like most people in a new job or role, it takes time to adjust. After joining the royal family, it was important to Camilla how she was perceived by the public, and moreover, immediate family like Prince William and Harry.

She now feels she has earned the right to be a senior member of the family.

“Initially she was quite an unconfident person, however, as time has gone on, she has gained a lot more self reassurance within herself. While this hasn’t happened overnight, I do believe Camilla now feels accepted as Charles’ wife and love.”

Darren went on: “Since taking on the Queen Consort role, she has developed into an all-round person, based on decades of being around the royal family. She now feels she has earned the right to be a senior member of the family.

Queen Camilla feels she has ‘earned her right’, a body language expert has claimed (Credit: Cover Images)

Camilla is King Charles’ ‘strength and stay’

“In recent years, Camilla has developed more individuality. She’s very much her own person, whilst also adhering to the respect and traditions of the Queen.”

Darren also said that Camilla is the King’s “strength and stay”. He explained: “It seems Camilla now has an unconscious ability to really connect and build trust with people she encounters, which will no doubt benefit her as Queen Consort.

“I think Camilla will use these similarities, both on a conscious and unconscious level, to support King Charles during his reign. It’s no secret that Charles sees Camilla as his strength and stay.”

Meanwhile, he added: “If they’re separated during engagements, he’s forever looking at where she is – even for a few seconds. I have no doubt that this level of compassion and support will remain throughout Charles’ reign.”

The coronation took place on Saturday (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ coronation

The weekend was full of celebrations as King Charles and Camilla were officially crowned. Members of the royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey for the historic ceremony on Saturday. Charles’ youngest son Prince Harry flew over from California to attend.

Royal fans were also delighted to see the royal kids. Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales’ three children attended the service. And of course it was Prince Louis who stole the show! On Sunday, the King and Queen attended the coronation concert which saw the likes of Lionel Richie and Katy Perry perform.

