Queen Camilla was crowned at the coronation this morning alongside her husband, King Charles.

However, not everyone was happy to see Camilla being crowned during today’s historic ceremony.

Camilla was crowned today too (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Queen Camilla crowned at coronation

Today’s coronation didn’t just see King Charles crowned. His wife, Camilla, was also crowned during the ceremony too.

However, there were some key differences in how Camilla was crowned in comparison to Charles.

For starters, The Queen was anointed in full view of the public. King Charles, meanwhile, was anointed in private, as is tradition.

Lambeth Palace said that the uncovered anointing of Camilla symbolises her role as Queen Consort. This is instead of her being a reigning monarch.

Camilla was also given a new ring. The ring in question was an octagonal mixed-cut ruby surrounded by 14 diamonds. The ring bears the symbolism of a ring exchanged in marriage.

“It signifies covenant and agreement, an unbroken bond, without end,” a spokesperson for the Archbishop of Canterbury said.

The crown placed on Camilla’s head during the ceremony was made for Charles’ great-grandmother, Queen Mary in 1911.

Some royal fans weren’t happy (Credit: BBC)

Fans fume as Queen Camilla is crowned at coronation

However, not everyone was happy with Camilla being crowned at the ceremony. Some took to Twitter to declare at the 75-year-old isn’t their Queen.

“Honestly I couldn’t care less about the coronation but Camilla is not my queen,” one person said.

“Still seems hard to believe Queen Elizabeth II has gone and will always be missed. However, Diana will always be my Queen, not Camilla,” another fumed.

“Camilla is NOT my queen,” a third wrote. “Charles is my King. Camilla is not my queen,” another fumed.

“Diana will forever be the TRUE Queen…Camilla on the other hand [eye roll gif],” a fifth tweeted.

“Camilla as Queen does not sit right with me at all,” another wrote.

Camilla’s crowning has proven controversial (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal fans slam Camilla

Other royal fans continued to slam Camilla after her crowning, which has clearly proven to be divisive.

“[Bleep] camilla ….. shouldn’t be Queen,” another royal fan fumed. “Camilla shouldn’t ever have been allowed to be Queen. Diana forever,” another said.

“I’ve always thought of myself as a royalist, but watching Camilla […] about to be crowned makes me sick. She will never be my queen ever. She shouldn’t even be there, she should have taken a page out of miserable Meghan’s book and stayed at home,” another fumed.

Another royal fan then said: “She is not the queen”. However, not everyone was in agreement. Some royal fans were happy that Camilla had been crowned today.

“I actually love it for Camilla,” one royal fan said of Camilla’s crowning. “Queen Camilla has always been his one true love… and it’s wonderful he [Charles] gets this moment with her,” another said.

“We love to see it! Queen Camilla. She has been subjected to so much unpleasantness in the press but borne it with grace and dignity,” a third wrote.

