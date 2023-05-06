King Charles’ coronation: Why everyone stands in that order on the balcony

As part of King Charles’ coronation, royal family members will congregate following the Westminster Abbey service at Buckingham Palace. But why do they stand in that order on the balcony?

King Charles’ coronation balcony appearances

According to reports, King Charles wants those on display on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the service to be in keeping with a ‘slimmed down’ approach to the monarchy.

A source told The Mirror: “The King has been very clear who he wants to represent the monarchy. There is little room for sentiment. This is a State occasion, not a family occasion. And it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment.”

They added: “The balcony moment will be the King’s final presentation of a slimmed down monarchy. Of course, it will be even further slimmed down once the Gloucesters, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra finally step away from public life and into their well-earned retirements. It is a final thank you for them and a nod to their support of his mother during her 70 year reign.”

King Charles’ coronation is expected to feature a ‘slimmed down’ royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony (Credit: Cover Images)

Despite any claims concerning the significance of the occasion in family or state terms, there is no official meaning to the presentation.

And in constitutional and monarchical terms, there is no valid reason for the positioning of royal family members on the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, a central position for the monarch does hint at it being purposefully ordered.

Neither is there any meaning when it comes state protocol regarding the matter. It is merely a decision concerning the royal family’s consideration of itself.

Previous appearances

Nonetheless, comparing balcony appearances for previous Trooping the Colour occasions, as well as the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, does indicate there are royal family traditions regarding the arrangement.

There is not a fixed list of attendees, each occasion has individual requirements. However, it tends to include the monarch, their spouse, the first and second in line to the throne, and their spouses.

Previous Trooping the Colour events saw the balcony packed with the Queen’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and their relatives. But for the Jubilee in 2022, those numbers were slashed. Indeed, the Queen’s own final showings were limited to herself and royals “currently undertaking official public duties” on her behalf.

A packed Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour in 2018 (Credit: Cover Images)

Who will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony?

Currently, reports suggest there will be 15 members of royals – including Charles and Camilla – on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Among those tipped to be waving at observers and watching the flypast are the Prince and Princess of Wales. They will be joined by heir children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Additionally, they are expected to be joined by two of the King’s three siblings. And so Princess Anne, her husband Tim Laurence, and Prince Edward and wife Sophie, will be on the balcony, too.

Plus, the late Queen’s cousins the Duke of Gloucester (as well as the Duchess of Gloucester), the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra will also be on hand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew will not join them.

Read more: How to watch King Charles’ coronation: BBC and ITV reveal host of special programmes

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.