Prince Louis’ behaviour on the balcony meant no one else got a look in

Prince Louis, once again, has stolen the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he watched the coronation flypast.

The young royal, five, stood alongside his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte as well as his parents Kate and William for the balcony appearance.

All eyes were on Louis following his antics at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year. And he didn’t disappoint!

Louis waved proudly next to Charlotte (Credit: BBC)

Prince Louis at coronation

Little Louis stood on the balcony next to his older siblings and waved proudly to the crowd below. He also waved his fists around as older sister Charlotte waved on.

But one of his style of waves in particular left fans amused. He threw his hands around widely – obviously making sure everyone saw him!

Prince Louis has just launched a new two handed royal wave.

He also seemed mesmerised by the RAF Flypast which went over the palace around 2:30pm this afternoon. Despite the rain in London, the royals looked delighted to see those who had come out to watch the coronation.

Viewers loved seeing Louis on the balcony and gushed on Twitter. One person said: “Nobody can top Prince Louis’ waving style,” alongside a video.

Royal family on palace balcony

Another laughed: “Louis creating his own royal wave.”

Someone else added: “Prince Louis is the star of the show, bless him.” He certainly is!

Another wrote: “Prince Louis has just launched a new two handed royal wave.”

Earlier today, Louis joined his parents and siblings at Westminster Abbey for the coronation service. One moment which left viewers gushing was when he and Charlotte were seen holding hands.

Charlotte stepped into the role of big sister as she ensured Louis was looked after during the service.

Prince Louis was as playful as ever on the balcony (Credit: BBC)

After seeing pictures of Charlotte and Louis holding hands as they walked into Westminster Abbey, fans gushed. One person said: “Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte – so adorable!”

Another wrote: “Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte holding hands inside the Abbey!” Someone else added: “Ah Princess Charlotte, she’s adorable. She’s been told to hold on tight to Louis lest he wander and wreak havoc!”

Elsewhere, viewers were amused after spotting Louis yawning during the ceremony. One viewer laughed: “Prince Louis looks bored. Bless him.”

Another added: “Prince Louis looks bored of all this already.” Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Louis is back and he’s yawning – clearly bored lets hope he kicks off.”

Many royal fans will remember Louis stealing the show during last June’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He was seen pulling funny faces during the balcony appearance.

Read more: Royal fans gush over Princess Charlotte’s behaviour towards Prince Louis at Westminster Abbey today

Meanwhile, during the Jubilee concert, he was seen being very sassy and putting his hand over mum Kate‘s mouth.

He’s just a cutie!

What did you think of Louis’ balcony appearance? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.