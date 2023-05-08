Wild TikTok theory that Diana made ‘beyond the grave’ appearance at coronation

A wild TikTok theory suggesting Princess Diana made a ‘beyond the grave’ appearance at King Charles III Coronation has been doing the rounds.

In a bizarre short video shared by on the social media site Tik Tok an image of Diana can be seen alongside the claim: “The people’s queen showed up during King Charles’ coronation ceremony.”

Next comes an image of the Grim Reaper walking through Westminster Abbey.

Princess Diana fan theory

The nonsensical fan theory has so far garnered almost 3million likes on the platform. However some royalist followers were quick to point out the obvious.

One commented: “OMG just stop, can we not let her rest now? She’ll always be our princess but there’s a new Queen now and the King and she seems very content.”

Newsweek contacted Westminster Abbey about the mystery figure, who confirmed the person in the clip was a verger – a member of the community of the Abbey who assists with services, but is not actually a member of the clergy.

That’s that mystery solved then. Sigh.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate made a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law at King Charles III’s Coronation.

She chose a pair of diamond and pearl earrings once belonging to Prince William‘s mother.

Never far from their thoughts

Diana, who died in 1997, is never far from William’s thoughts.

The heir to the throne talked of his mother’s influence on his life during a recent podcast.

William explained that Diana had showed him the importance of charity from a young age and recounted one trip to visit a homeless charity in particular.

“I’m really grateful that my mother took me and showed me another part of society that I probably wouldn’t have exposure to.

“It piqued an interest at the time, because the kind of characters that I met were incredible.”

