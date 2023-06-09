King Charles and Queen Camilla to have another coronation celebration in weeks with William and Kate

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be having another coronation celebration very soon.

The King and Queen are set to have a week-long visit to Scotland to mark their second coronation celebration. On Wednesday July 5, King Charles will receive the Honours of Scotland at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Prince William and Kate will also attend the events in Scotland, which will feature a people’s procession on the Royal Mile.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation took place earlier this year in May (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation celebrations

In a statement, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the coronation. A people’s procession, a royal procession, a national service of thanksgiving and a gun salute will take place in Edinburgh.

“Representatives from many different communities and organisations in Scotland will take part in these historic events.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla second coronation celebration

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla took place earlier this year (2023) in May at Westminster Abbey. Furthermore, the ceremony was attended by many royal family members, politicians and other high profile figures.

Prince Harry was also in attendance, despite it being the same day as his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the coronation.

Ahead of the event, Buckingham Palace said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

In addition, the following day marked the coronation concert, which saw many stars take the stage, such as Take That, Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs and Andrea Bocelli.

The Prince of Wales also gave a sweet speech for his father at the concert.

Prince William travelled to Sutton on Thursday to open the £70m Oak Cancer Centre at the Royal Marsden hospital (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William funny encounter

The Prince of Wales recently travelled to Sutton to open the £70m Oak Cancer Centre at the Royal Marsden hospital and it’s fair to say he had a hilarious encounter once he arrived.

Looking at Prince William as he shook his hand, a patient said: “You’re a tall bugger ain’t you?”

The joke led the room to fill with laughter as the Prince stood in his black suit. Following from the moment, the patient’s wife said: “I just want to say my husband’s been treated here for the last ten years by the NHS.”

The man added: “See these people there, they’re ugly but they’re good.” He then said: “And your wife’s not bad. She’s a nice lady as well,” to which Prince William laughed: “He’s a chatty one!”

Read more: Fans in hysterics over man’s remark to Prince William about his appearance: ‘He is in so much trouble’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.