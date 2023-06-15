‘Desperate’ William and Kate ‘dealt blow thanks to Prince Andrew’ as they’re ‘resigned to decision’

A “desperate” William and Kate have reportedly faced a new blow thanks to Prince Andrew.

The Prince and Princess of Wales live in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate, but apparently had plans to move into the larger Royal Lodge.

However, Andrew lives at Royal Lodge and, it appears, he isn’t prepared to leave. Prince William and Kate currently live in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate with their three children.

Will William and Kate move homes again? (Credit: YouTube)

William and Kate house

The cottage was built in 1831 as a retreat for William IV’s wife Queen Adelaide. The Waleses moved into the property less than a year ago. However, the four-bedroom house has reportedly become “too small” for the family and they had hoped to move into larger premises.

In particular, they were apparently eyeing up Royal Lodge. Also in Windsor Great Park, the 30 room mansion is currently the home of Prince Andrew. But, according to new reports, he isn’t about to move out of it any time soon.

Prince Andrew blocks William and Kate?

A source reportedly told OK! how Andrew has now foiled William and Kate’s housing plans.

“The Palace originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers,” they claimed.

Prince Andrew has apparently refused to vacate Royal Lodge (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles reportedly plans to downsize the number of royal homes. This, along with renovations required on the property, were apparently given as excuses to shift Andrew.

The source went on to claim: “The Prince and Princess of Wales desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area and discussions were originally focused on putting them in there. However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge.”

Prince Andrew has apparently used money left to him by the late Queen to pay for repairs on the lodge himself.

William and Kate ‘resigned to decision’

It seems the Waleses will stay in Adelaide Cottage for the forseeable. Reports claim that this change of plans will come as a blow to them.

“William and Kate love the cottage but it’s just too small for them,” a Kensington Palace source reportedly told OK!. “There are four bedrooms which just about fit them all in but there are other things that need to be considered. Staff and other elements need to be factored in.”

They also added: “They were looking for a larger home but have now resigned themselves to the fact that they will be stuck in the cottage due to other properties not opening up for them.”

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace reps for comment on this story.

