King Charles warned to ‘tread carefully’ and ‘take action’ over Prince Harry amid birthday ‘snub’

King Charles has been issued a warning to “tread carefully” and “take action” over Prince Harry.

This comes amid reports that the Prince has been ‘snubbed’ by his father, who has reportedly not invited him to his birthday parade this weekend. This will be the first time that Harry has been seemingly excluded from a big royal event.

Discussing the latest reports, royal expert Angela Levin told GB News this week: “I think he [King Charles] has to tread very carefully. Firstly for himself because he is a monarch and he is a father and it’s very hard to take your love of a child even if you feel that you absolutely hate what they’re doing. But I think and I actually hope that he will take action now after the court case.”

Prince Harry appeared in court last week (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles warned to ‘take action’ over Prince Harry

Angela then discussed some of the shocking things Prince Harry said in court last week. She said: “I was incandescent when I heard that Harry had said that the United Kingdom now, because of the press and because of the government, was on rock bottom. I thought ‘how dare you say that about my country?'”

She speculated over whether this might be the final straw for his father.

“King Charles has been able to hold the nastiness that his son has thrown at him because it’s just him,” she said. “It’s been awful for him about Camilla and William and all those but he’s been able to hold it. But I’m sure that he won’t allow Harry to carry on like that on the country.”

King Charles needs to take action over Prince Harry, says royal expert (Credit: Splash News)

Could Harry lose his title?

The expert argued: “You can’t be a part of the royal family and hate the country. I think that’s just quite enough to remove him from the line of succession, just out.”

You can’t be a part of the royal family and hate the country.

Prince Harry is currently fifth in line to the throne – “too close” for Angela’s liking. “We need to get him off,” she insisted. “If he’s Prince, then Meghan becomes Princess. He can’t be in the line, he just can’t be.”

It comes amid claims Harry won’t be attending the King’s birthday parade this weekend. Trooping the Colour will take place on Saturday (June 17). Last weekend, a source told the Daily Mail: “I’m afraid it’s a reflection of the state of relations at the moment.” Reports and experts claim Harry’s recent court appearance could be a reason why he hasn’t apparently been invited to the celebrations.

Last month, Harry attended his father’s coronation at Westminster Abbey. However, Meghan stayed in America with their two children.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

Read more: Prince William steps out with Sophie for big engagement as fans gush: ‘A nice change!’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.