Prince William and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, teamed up for a recent engagement and fans were over the moon.

The Prince of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, 58, attended The Royal Foundation’s screening of Rhino Man. It was hosted by United for Wildlife at the Battersea Power Station.

The documentary shows the training of wildlife rangers and also looks into the dangers they face while protecting rhinos. Royal fans were thrilled to see William joined by his aunt Sophie for the engagement.

Sophie and William were all smiles as they teamed up for a royal engagement this week (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Prince William and Sophie step out

On Instagram, William and wife Kate’s Instagram page shared a video of him and Sophie at the event. It was captioned: “This evening’s screening of #RHINOMAN provided a stark reminder of how wildlife rangers are putting their lives on the line every day in the critical fight to #endwildlifecrime.

“It is work that @unitedforwildlife plays a crucial part in – disrupting this transnational organised crime and making it impossible for traffickers to transport, finance or profit from illegal wildlife products.”

Meanwhile, it wasn’t long before fans expressed their delight. One gushed: “The duo we never knew we needed! So good to see the Prince and Duchess of Edinburgh join forces for something they’re both passionate about!”

The Duchess of Edinburgh is loved by many royal fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote on Twitter: “Have never seen these two working together before? A nice change!”

A third said: “Wow, what a pleasant surprise!” Meanwhile, someone else commented: “‪Such an important movie and I love that our Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Edinburgh were there to support it! It’s a great surprise.”

Kensington Palace had said that Sophie – wife of Prince Edward – was “delighted to join the Prince of Wales at the event this evening to show her support for United for Wildlife”.

Both William and Sophie have shown strong interests in wildlife protection over the years.

Prince William shares the same passion for protecting wildlife with his aunt Sophie (Credit: Cover Images)

Are Sophie and Edward favourite royals among the public?

Earlier this year in March, Sophie bagged a new royal title as King Charles gave his brother Edward the title of Duke of Edinburgh. At the time, royal fans appeared thrilled and said both she and Edward ‘deserved’ the titles due to their hard work within the monarchy.

Sophie has seemingly become one of the public’s favourite royals. Speaking about Sophie on her birthday in January, one royal fan gushed: “She’s stylish, gracious, down to earth, funny, kind and compassionate. It’s obvious she loves all the charities that she works with & she is genuinely one of my favourite royals.”

Another wrote more recently: “My favourite royals, Sophie and Edward are so kind.”

A third added: “Sophie is one of my favourite royals, so close to Her Majesty the Queen, you can see the warmth, compassion and care in her eyes, windows to the soul.”

