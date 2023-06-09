Fans in hysterics over man’s remark to Prince William about his appearance: ‘He is in so much trouble’

Prince William was left amused, as well as fans, as a man made a remark about his height recently.

The Prince of Wales, 41, travelled to Sutton on Thursday to open the £70m Oak Cancer Centre at the Royal Marsden hospital. He looked dapper as he sported a classic black suit.

Furthermore, while greeting people at the centre, Prince William had a funny encounter with a certain individual.

Man’s remark to Prince William

After shaking the Prince’s hand, a patient said: “You’re a tall bugger ain’t you?”

The man’s comment certainly changed the atmosphere, as the quiet room turned into a space of laughter. After the moment, the man’s wife then said to Prince William: “I just want to say my husband’s been treated here for the last ten years by the NHS.”

Her husband then jokingly pointed to the staff: “See these people there, they’re ugly but they’re good.” He even went on to tell Prince William: “And your wife’s not bad. She’s a nice lady as well.”

Laughing at the interaction, the Prince said: “He’s a chatty one!”

Fan’s reaction

Taking to the comment section, many fans couldn’t help but join in the laughter. One person said: “Love this!!”

A second wrote: “What a character, lovely couple, happy marriage also William has a great sense of humour.”

“Adorable!!!,” another added. And a fourth user said: “I bet his wife gave him a good dressing down after that!”

Another laughed: “Oh he is in so much trouble.”

Kate Middleton’s recent royal visit

Royal fans were recently gushing over Kate, Princess of Wales‘ appearance at a recent engagement. The Princess of Wales attended the Maidenhead Rugby Club for a discussion with players about the lifelong impact of early childhood.

Kate, who normally wears her hair down, decided to tie her hair in a ponytail as she took part in some rugby playing. She also rocked a light blue top, with navy blue bottoms and white trainers.

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “Sporty Catherine is in her element! Look at that smile! Getting a bit of training before getting down to business#PrincesofWales #PrincessCatherine.”

A second wrote: “She looks so cute! I love sporty Catherine.”

“She looks so refreshing!! Finally a ponytail comeback,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “Stunning, beautiful.”

In other royal news, Prince Harry became the first royal this week to deliver evidence at a trial since the late 19th century. The Duke of Sussex is one of more than 100 other high profile figures suing the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for allegations of phone hacking and unlawful behaviour.

