William and Kate make heartwarming gesture to food bank following devastating ordeal

William and Kate have made a heartwarming gesture to a food bank after it was devastatingly robbed over the weekend.

Swansea residents rallied to offer support after a church became raided of food items and children’s toys collected for those in need. Now the Prince and Princess of Wales themselves have stepped in, generously promising to replace all of the stolen produce.

St Thomas Church in Swansea faced the ordeal overnight on Saturday (June 3) . The church lost not only their entire food supply but also children’s toys such as bikes.

A Swansea food bank became raided over the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Food bank raided

Reverend Steven Bunting explained: “We opened up on Monday to move our food to our church where we give our food away. All the bags had been taken, all the existing food supplies had gone and other items as well: a bike and children’s toys from our baby charity.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales contacted us to offer their support.

The church was forced to inform the community that they had “no food left” to give out. This is not the first time this has occurred at St Thomas. The church has already had its food bank raided twice in the past.

William and Kate help food bank

Following the devastating ordeal, the St Thomas community offered suppport. Local businesses and schools chipped in, and now, so have a certain royal couple.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales contacted us to offer their support,” Reverend Steven told ITV news.

He was amazed to receive the call from Kesington Palace on Wednesday (June 7).

William and Kate have made a heartwarming gesture to the food bank (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve no idea how they got wind of the story, but I got a phone call early today expressing that the Prince and Princess of Wales were concerned about what happened,” he said.

He then went on to share the heartwarming offer they made: “They would like to replace all the food that was taken. They very much wanted to do that.”

William and Kate previously visited the church last year shortly after receiving their Prince and Princess of Wales titles.

“It’s been so hard to be discouraged when we’ve been surrounded by so much love and generosity,” the vicar remarked.

Thanks to the help they have received, the food bank is now once again up and running. Suspecting that someone who has used the food bank before took the supplies, Reverend Steven has extended a loving hand to the culprit.

“My message would be to come here,” he said. “The name above the door says ‘welcome home’. Come on in, have a cup of tea, have a bacon sandwich or some breakfast on us and we’d really like to help you change your life.”

