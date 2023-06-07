Prince Harry reportedly ‘broke down’ in court today (June 7) after admitting ‘I don’t know’ following an intense grilling.

Harry testified in the High Court as part of his ongoing case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). He reportedly appeared unsure, also saying “I don’t remember” on nine occasions, reports claim.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly asked Andrew Green KC, representing MGN, to ask his legal team instead of himself four times this morning. He also told Green that “I’ll take your word for it” a number of times.

The Duke was asked if he had any call data to support his phone hacking claims. He replied: “I wouldn’t know, my legal team would know that.”

Prince Harry’s case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) is ongoing (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry ‘broke down’ in court

He was asked if he claimed he was “consistently hacked” by MGN from 1996 to 2010. But Harry again said that he “wouldn’t know”. And when his barrister, David Sherborne, asked him how he found the experience of giving evidence, he seemed to choke back tears before replying that “it’s a lot”.

I think it was a discussion about how to find a way to stop the abuse and intrusion that was coming against me and my wife.

Also today, he said that he decided to pursue legal action against the newspaper group after a chance meeting with David in France in 2018. He said: “I didn’t go to them, I bumped into Mr Sherborne in France. It’s in my book.”

He explained that, before speaking to lawyers, he didn’t have any concerns about articles published as a result of alleged unlawful activity, but said about his conversations with them: “I think it was a discussion about how to find a way to stop the abuse and intrusion that was coming against me and my wife … without relying on the institution’s lawyers.”

Prince William paid £1 million to drop his own case?

Harry also shared the amount his brother, Prince William, allegedly became paid to drop his own phone hacking case against the publisher of The Sun. He claimed that William was paid £1 million to drop the case against Rupert Murdoch’s media business in 2020.

Prince Harry told the court how much Prince William was allegedly paid to drop his phone hacking case (Credit: Cover Images)

And yesterday (June 6) Harry launched an attack on Piers Morgan in court. He said: “The thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother’s private and sensitive messages (in the same way as they have me) and then having given her a ‘nightmare time’ three months prior to her death in Paris, makes me feel physically sick.”

Piers, who’s currently known for his work on TalkTV, was editor of the Daily Mirror from 1995 to 2004.

