Royal fans gush over Princess Kate’s very different appearance in latest engagement

Kate, Princess of Wales, has left royal fans gushing today over her rather different appearance in a recent engagement.

Today, (June 7) the Princess of Wales, 41, attended the Maidenhead Rugby Club for a discussion with players about the lifelong impact of early childhood.

Kate looked radiant as she showed off some ruby skills and spoke with rugby stars.

Princess Kate was looking rather sporty today! (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Princess Kate today

The Princess wore her hair back in a ponytail and sported a light blue top and navy blue bottoms. Kate, who usually wears her hair down and sports a dressier look, finished the look with white trainers.

Sporty Catherine is in her element! Look at that smile!

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “She looks so cute! I love sporty Catherine.”

A second wrote: “Sporty Catherine is in her element! Look at that smile! Getting a bit of training before getting down to business#PrincesofWales #PrincessCatherine.”

“She looks so refreshing!! Finally a ponytail comeback,” another added. And a fourth person said: “Stunning, beautiful.”

Prince Harry is in court this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry’s court battle

Kate’s brother-in-law Prince Harry also made his second appearance this week at the High Court in London. The Duke of Sussex, 38, is one of more than 100 other famous figures suing the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

The newspapers are being sued over allegations of phone-hacking and other unlawful behaviour between 1991 and 2011. Mirror Group Newspapers deny the accusations and say that some lawsuits are too late.

Prince Harry is reportedly the first royal to give evidence in a trial since the late 19th century.

Prince Harry’s witness statement

In his witness statement, the Duke said: “I genuinely feel that in every relationship that I’ve ever had – be that with friends, girlfriends, with family or with the army, there’s always been a third party involved, namely the tabloid press.”

He went on to say: “As a teenager and in my early twenties, I ended up feeling as though I was playing up to a lot of the headlines and stereotypes that they wanted to pin on me mainly because I thought that, if they are printing this rubbish about me and people were believing it, I may as well ‘do the crime’, so to speak.

“It was a downward spiral, whereby the tabloids would constantly try and coax me, a ‘damaged’ young man, into doing something stupid that would make a good story and sell lots of newspapers. Looking back on it now, such behaviour on their part is utterly vile.”

Prince Harry also said that the press repeatedly tried to break up his previous relationships, as well as his marriage to Meghan Markle. The father of two aims to change the way the press publish information.

