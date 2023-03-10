Prince Edward has received the title of Duke of Edinburgh from King Charles on his birthday today.

There’s been much speculation over which royal would take on the title, once belonging to the late Prince Philip.

Now, the King has made a decision and has gifted the title to his youngest brother Edward to mark his 59th birthday today (March 10).

This means Edward’s wife Sophie has become the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward given Duke of Edinburgh title

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Friday to confirm the title news.

It read: “His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’ 59th birthday.

“The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’ lifetime.”

It continued: “The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding the throne in 1952.

“The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential.”

Royal fans expressed their delight over the news.

One person said on Twitter: “Ahhh how wonderful!!! He and the new Duchess of Edinburgh really deserve their new titles!”

Another wrote: “Ah I’m so glad he really deserves it and it is what Phillip would have wanted.”

Someone else added: “Wonderful! Both Prince Edward & his wife, Sophie, are exemplars of service & duty & they deserve this honour.”

Duke of Edinburgh title

The title has sparked much speculation in recent months.

Reports had claimed that the King was considering giving his granddaughter Princess Charlotte the title.

However, sources alleged that Charles had a change of heart and would give Edward and Sophie the titles.

A source claimed that the King’s reported consideration of handing Charlotte the title was a “slap in the face” for Edward.

Royal Family news

The insider told the Daily Mail in January: “It was a slap in the face, particularly when Edward has been such a help to Charles over the Andrew farrago.

“Also because the Queen had promised him the title before she died and it was always believed by Edward and Sophie that, in time, the title would then be passed down to their son, Viscount Severn.”

The source added: “Now it does look like the tide is turning. Clearly the King has had time to reflect on the late Queen’s wishes.”

