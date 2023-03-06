King Charles’ ‘olive branch’ to Meghan and Harry over Coronation

King Charles has reportedly offered an ‘olive branch’ to Prince Harry and Meghan over their invitation to his Coronation.

According to reports, the monarch has told them they can stay at their old home Frogmore Cottage – IF they accept the invitation.

Harry and Meghan appeared to confirm they had received an invitation to the Coronation, but have remained tight-lipped over whether they will attend.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 6, the same day Harry and Meghan’s son Archie turns four.

Their spokesman confirmed the Sussexes received an email from the Palace regarding the Coronation.

Furthermore, the Daily Mail reports that Charles will allow them to stay at Frogmore Cottage, just two months after he reportedly asked them to vacate their UK residence.

A spokesman for the Sussexes said the couple had “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the Coronation”.

The statement added: “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

The King reportedly gave them notice on Frogmore Cottage on January 11, the day after Harry’s explosive memoir Spare was released.

Reports claim that Charles made the decision because of Harry’s claims about his family.

The reports come after the prince sat down for an interview with controversial physician Dr Gabor Maté.

The interview, to further promote his Spare book, was live-streamed costing viewers £17, including a free copy of Spare.

In the chat, Harry opened up about feeling “different” to the rest of his family.

He reportedly said: “I certainly have felt throughout my life, my younger years, I felt slightly different to the rest of my family.”

Harry also explained: “I’ve lost a lot but I’ve gained a lot to see my kids growing up here and how they are.

“I don’t see how that would have been possible in that environment.”

