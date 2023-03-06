GMB viewers fume over ‘unbearable’ Harry and Meghan coverage as Richard Madeley takes swipe at duke

GMB host Richard Madeley slammed Harry and Meghan today, following the Prince’s live streamed therapy session.

On Saturday, people around the world tuned in to Harry’s live online therapy session with Dr Gabor Maté.

However, Richard was less than impressed by the event as he questioned when the Prince was going to ‘stop moaning’.

Harry live streamed his therapy session with Dr Gabor Mat é on Saturday (Credit: Cover Images)

Richard Madeley takes swipe at Harry and Meghan on GMB today

On Saturday, Prince Harry live streamed his conversation with Dr Gabor Maté for millions of people to watch for only £17.99.

During the event, the pair discussed how Harry dealt with the trauma of personal loss.

However, Richard was left fuming at Harry’s therapy session as he asked the Prince ‘are you ever going to shut up?’.

@GMB please sack the obnoxious, arrogant @richardm56. He’s inciting people to attack Meghan and Harry. Despicable!

Speaking on GMB today, Richard welcomed royal correspondent Jack Royston to talk about whether Harry and Meghan will be attending the King’s Coronation.

But before he discussed the coronation, Richard couldn’t help but comment on Harry’s live event.

Richard said: “I mean, just before we talk about whether or not they’re going to be coming to the Coronation.

“Another headline in all the papers on Saturday, after yet another interview that Harry gave and the big quote from this one was ‘I’m from a broken family’.

“I have to say when I read it I thought, ‘Are you ever ever ever going to stop moaning? Are you ever going to shut up?'”

Jack then explained that Prince Harry did experience some tough times growing up with his family.

He added: “He did have a very difficult upbringing, we focus a lot on Princess Diana dying, but I think it was probably a very difficult time while the marriage was disintegrating as well.

“However, if you’re going to describe yourself as being from a broken family you do also have to acknowledge all the privilege that comes with royal life when you make that point.”

Richard then swiped: “There are compensations aren’t there?”

GMB viewers slammed Richard Madeley for his swipe at Harry and Meghan (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers slammed Richard Madeley for his ‘distasteful’ comment

However, viewers were outraged by Richard‘s comments towards Harry and Meghan as they claimed that it was ‘unbearable to watch’.

One viewer wrote: “Seriously sick of @GMB this morning I really hope Harry and Meghan decide not to go. So these bloody people can find something else to talk about. Understand why Prince Harry and Meghan left British media and shows like @GMB are too much.”

A second added: “Sad that you run the poll on Harry and Meghan, when you are reporting on far more important issues like the prescription charges for over 60s, and the new bill concerning migrant crossings. Come one @gmb get your priorities right.”

Another said: “@GMB please sack the obnoxious, arrogant @richardm56. He’s inciting people to attack Meghan and Harry. Despicable!”

Someone else tweeted: “#GMB it’s now unbearable to watch GMB and the unbelievable level of lies and hate pushed against Harry and Meghan is just unhinged. This is getting very very dangerous and just distasteful to start off the morning watching this.”

However, another wrote: “Oh dear they made millions and Harry is dragging this on to get more blood out of the situation as possible.”

