GMB fans declare they’re ‘switching off’ as Susanna Reid makes announcement about tomorrow’s show

Susanna Reid has caused GMB fans to declare they are ‘switching off’ over her announcement about tomorrow’s show.

Sharing news to her Instagram page, Susanna said: “HE’S BACK!”

And fans weren’t happy when they realised who she meant.

Susanna Reid makes GMB announcement

Writing to her 616k followers, Susanna told them: “Richard Madeley returns to GMB tomorrow.”

It’s fair to say fans weren’t overly impressed.

“Thanks for the warning. Another channel it is then!” said one.

Another agreed: “Well it’s BBC for me tomorrow then.”

“Thanks for the warning, I can watch something else now,” a third added.

A fourth issued a plea to the show’s producers: “Hopefully some of the producers etc are reading these comments and realise that viewers of the show do not want to see him presenting on the show. Surely there are other people who are more respected than this man to co-host?”

“Oh no, I will be switching over,” commented someone else.

Another agreed: “Time to switch off again then!”

But a further commenter said they’d still watch: “Prefer Ed Balls, Martin Lewis or anyone but this has-been. But while Susanna is presenting I still tune in.”

Richard Madeley on GMB

Since Piers Morgan departed in 2021, Richard has been one of several presenters joining Susanna Reid to host GMB.

The star doesn’t always hit the right note with viewers.

Back in January he came under fire as he and Susanna grilled former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Viewers called it an “uncomfortable” interview and said they way they were speaking to him was “disgusting”.

It wasn’t the best month for Richard after he also misgendered singer Sam Smith and had to be corrected.

In February Richard got emotional during a segment about Liverpool.

He reminisced about his time working there and told Susanna “Don’t make me cry” when she mentioned TV:AM.

Good Morning Britain airs weekday mornings at 6am on ITV.

