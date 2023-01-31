GMB fans have defended Matt Hancock after they blasted a “disgusting” interview conducted on today’s show (January 31).

Hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid interviewed the controversial MP on the next steps in his career.

After coming third in I’m A Celebrity 2022, Matt lost the whip in Parliament.

Since then, Matt has revealed he has no intention of standing again as an MP. So, intrigued by what the future may hold, Good Morning Britain hosts Richard and Susanna quizzed Matt on what he wants to do next.

And it was an interaction that left a sour taste in some viewers’ mouths.

Matt Hancock has had a turbulent few years in politics (Credit: Cover Images)

Matt Hancock quizzed over career on GMB

During the interview, Richard mused if Matt would be trading Westminster for a more entertainment-oriented career.

“Is your future in showbiz?” he asked the 44-year-old. “Is that what you’ve become?”

Matt started to respond when Richard pressed him further, saying: “Well, it’s a straight question.”

Susanna then interjected and asked if he would “stand as an MP” again.

Matt told Susanna he won’t run for re-election as an MP.

He then said he’d love to do documentaries on matters such as dyslexia and said there’s “more to politics than Parliament”.

Richard then told him he was “once an esteemed politician” and asked: “Who is Matt Hancock? I know I’m a journalist and writer. What are you?”

“Do you want to sit where Richard’s sitting?” Susanna then asked him.

The pair also quizzed him on breaking lockdown rules.

GMB regulars Richard Madeley and Matt Hancock didn’t hold back in their of questioning against the politician (Credit: ITV)

GMB fans defend Matt Hancock

GMB viewers soon took to Twitter to defend the MP and criticise Richard and Susanna for the execution of their interview.

“Why can’t Susanna Reid accept that Matt Hancock didn’t break the law,” one user wrote. “She is going on and on like a broken record.”

“Give the man a break,” another fan demanded. “He’s answered and been held accountable for his actions.”

Some fans defended Matt on GMB while others criticised him for his appearance on the show (Credit: ITV)

One fan even said: “Feel uncomfortable watching this! I don’t condone what Matt has done but letting Susanna and Richard to speak to him the way they are is disgusting.”

“Interview was horrendous – what a waste of time,” said another.

“Had to turn over, a very uncomfortable interview to watch from both sides,” said another.

“Embarrassing TV,” another declared.

“Absolutely disgusted at Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley. Awful interview/interrogation. It was a dreadful way to treat another human being, I didn’t think they could go lower in my estimation, but they just did,” said another.

Not every fan wanted to fight Matt’s corner for him, though.

One viewer said he had “cheek” for seeking forgiveness over his past political actions on TV.

Another suggested he’s so disliked by the British public that a career in showbiz is unlikely.

