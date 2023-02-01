GMB today (Wednesday, February 1) saw Richard Madeley get emotional as he told Susanna Reid not to make him cry this morning.

The 66-year-old fought back tears as he paid tribute to his time working in Liverpool during this morning’s show.

Richard was in a reminiscent mood today (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley gets emotional on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain took an unexpected emotional turn for Richard.

During the show, Richard reminisced about his time working in Liverpool in the nineties.

Richard’s reminiscing was sparked during a chat about Eurovision arriving in Liverpool.

Yesterday saw the semi-final draw for the competition take place at St George’s Hall in the city centre.

As they spoke about yesterday’s events, Richard opened up about his experiences with the iconic city.

“Liverpool had this Morning too from the Albert Dock. Those were the days,” he said.

“The Albert Dock was a great place to do the show.”

Richard got emotional on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley fights back tears on GMB today

Those with long memories will remember the days when This Morning was filmed in Liverpool.

The hit ITV show was filmed at the Albert Dock from 1988 until 1996, when it moved to London.

Richard presented the show during this time.

Don’t make me cry.

Today also marks the 40th anniversary of TV:AM – the first company that broadcast ITV’s breakfast programming.

“TV-AM is the reason why we are all here,” Susanna reminded Richard.

“Don’t make me cry,” an emotional Richard responded.

Kate grilled Matt yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway fights back tears as she grills Matt Hancock

Yesterday’s edition of GMB saw Kate Garraway fighting back tears, but for a wholly different reason.

The 55-year-old came face-to-face with Matt Hancock during the show.

During her grilling of the former Health Secretary, she confronted him about breaking the Covid guidelines – and emotionally opened up about her husband, Derek Draper.

Speaking about him being caught breaking Covid guidelines, Kate said: “I suppose the problem is because you were health secretary and at that time I couldn’t visit Derek in hospital.”

She continued, saying: “He couldn’t see his kids. Thousands of others couldn’t go and see the people they loved because they were following the guidelines.

“It gives the impression that you still don’t get why they’re cross,” she added.

“Oh I see, no,” Matt replied.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

