Matt Hancock appeared on GMB today (January 31) to defend giving just 3% of his eye-watering I’m A Celebrity fee to charity.

The disgraced MP was on the show to promote his new book.

But the interview with hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid soon descended into chaos as Matt told the presenters to “hold on” while they were firing questions at him.

And he seemed particularly aggrieved when conversation turned to his I’m A Celebrity fee.

Matt Hancock said he thought £10,000 was a ‘good’ charitable donation (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock hits back on GMB

When asked about whether the £320,000 fee he received from I’m A Celebrity was his primary motivation for taking part, Matt declared: “The money wasn’t the primary consideration.

“Obviously you are paid a fee for these things and if you’re an MP you declare that.”

He continued: “ITV asked me to come on and offered me a fee as part of that. My primary reason to come on was to communicate with people about who I am as a person.

“Oddly, you have to go all the way to Australia to be able to show who you are as a person.”

Susanna Reid gave Matt a grilling on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Fee ‘negotiations’

He was then asked if he negotiated his fee for his appearance.

“Absolutely. Of course there was a negotiation and discussion over the fee, there always is.”

Talk then turned to his charity donation.

Matt gave £10,000 to two charities – with £10,000 equating to just 3% of his full fee.

I think £10,000 actually is decent.

“I did absolutely give some of the money to charities,” he said.

Matt added: “I didn’t primarily do it for the money. I did it to show who I really am. I gave a five figure sum to two charities.”

Richard and Susanna pushed back, with Susanna asking: “If you didn’t do it for the money, why not give the money to the charities that need it?”

“I said I didn’t primarily do it for the money,” he started, before Richard interrupted, stating: “£10,000 to two charities?”

“Hold on,” Matt fired back.

The disgraced MP told Richard Madeley to ‘hold on’ as he fired questions at him (Credit: ITV)

‘Honest’ answer

Richard then asked again, pleading with Hancock to give an “honest” answer.

“I’m talking about the amount. If you’ve only given £10,000 to two charities and kept the rest, it seems to anyone who can do basic arithmetic that you did do it for the money,” Richard continued.

Confirming he did give £10,000 to two charities, he said “sure”.

“Not much is it though,” Richard stated.

“I think £10,000 actually is decent,” a defiant Hancock said.

Richard went on to point out that Hancock had kept £300,000 for himself.

