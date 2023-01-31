Kate Garraway has opened up about husband Derek Draper’s Covid battle as she grilled Matt Hancock today.

On Good Morning Britain, former health secretary Matt made an appearance to be interviewed over his behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley started off the interview before Kate went on to grill Matt herself.

Kate Garraway on husband Derek

Kate said: “When you talk about the moment when you fell in love and were seen and caught falling in love, and whether it was guidelines or legal, and you say that’s irrelevant what it was because you morally feel like you did wrong, I suppose the problem is because you were health secretary and at that time I couldn’t visit Derek in hospital.

“He couldn’t see his kids. Thousands of others couldn’t go and see the people they loved because they were following the guidelines.

“It gives the impression that you still don’t get why they’re cross.”

Matt cut in: “Oh I see, no.”

Kate continued: “You still don’t get why people are upset.”

She then asked Matt why he decided to go into the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Matt said: “I get all that, I really do. And I really feel it. The reason I think it’s important that I wrote the book in particular is I have to be completely open about what I did, why I took the decisions that I did so we can learn as much as possible.

“I feel really strongly about that.”

Kate then went on: “But what have we learnt?”

Matt replied: “If I can contribute anything now to the future of making sure this doesn’t happen as badly again is making sure we really learn the lessons about how to handle these things because there will be another one.”

Kate’s husband Derek spent more than a year in hospital as he battled Covid-19.

He returned home in 2021 but now receives round-the-clock care.

