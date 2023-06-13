Real reason ’embarrassed’ King Charles has ‘snubbed’ Prince Harry from birthday parade?

King Charles has reportedly ‘snubbed’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from his upcoming birthday parade.

Recent reports claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t attend the King’s birthday parade on June 17. The celebration will be marked with a Trooping the Colour ceremony.

However, unlike the King’s coronation, Harry and Meghan reportedly won’t be in attendance and now a royal expert has suggested why this may be.

Harry reportedly won’t attend his father’s birthday parade (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles birthday parade

Last weekend, a source told the Daily Mail: “I’m afraid it’s a reflection of the state of relations at the moment.” It’s no secret that Harry’s relationship with his family has become distant. However, he did attend his father’s coronation ceremony last month.

I think that Harry has probably embarrassed his family over the last week.

But this time, it’s suggested that Harry and wife Meghan Markle won’t be at the King’s big parade. Last week, Harry was at the High Court to give evidence in a trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). He, along with many other high profile stars, are suing MGN for alleged phone hacking.

According to a royal commentator, this could be a reason why Harry won’t be at his father’s birthday parade.

The King’s birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, takes place this weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Speaking on GB News, Kinsey Schofield said: “This is the King’s big celebration, we saw Harry and Meghan at the last one for the Queen. This year, according to the Daily Mail, they have been told they cannot partake in this celebration.

“I think that Harry has probably embarrassed his family over the last week. It hasn’t done him any favours to reopen any of his old wounds.”

She added: “I do think it gives us a bit of a glimpse into the relationship Harry currently has with his favour, which is a distant one.”

The King will attend his birthday parade this Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The King‘s birthday parade – aka Trooping the Colour – will take place this coming Saturday (June 17). It’ll include his personal troops, the Household Division with the King attending and taking the salute.

Where can you watch Trooping the Colour?

Members of the public will be able to stand along The Mall to watch the event, which begins at 10am. A fly-past will take place at 1pm. The parade will also broadcast live on the BBC.

Harry was last in the UK for his appearance at the High Court. Before that, he attended his father’s coronation at Westminster Abbey. However, his wife Meghan didn’t attend the ceremony.

She remained in the United States with the couple’s two children – Archie, four, and Lilibet, one. The day of King Charles’ coronation also marked Archie’s fourth birthday.

