Prince Harry ‘free from the shackles’ of royal life amid claims of ‘significant wrongs that need to be righted’

Prince Harry is no longer restrained by a “mentality” shared by his working royals relatives, a news report has claimed.

According to a friend, Harry has also been “emboldened” by his wife Meghan Markle. That’s because, The Sunday Times claims, the Duchess of Sussex is “supportive” of her husband’s beliefs.

Furthermore, it has also been suggested Harry’s clashes with the media may have many more battles to go. According to another source, Harry regards it as his “mission” to support “fair and true reporting”.

Harry recently spent several days in the UK giving evidence in legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers concerning alleged phone hacking.

Prince Harry is mobbed by as he leaves court in London after giving evidence for two days last week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Harry news

Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen, was known for her stoicism throughout her reign. She is regarded as putting her role as monarch first, above all else. Additionally, “never complain, never explain” was how the royal family’s approach to speaking publicly was termed.

However, Harry’s position appears to have been diametrically opposite to that approach over the past few years. Megxit dominated the headlines for months, and the fallout from Harry and Meghan‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix series and the publication and promotion of Harry’s memoir Spare have launched them into following public relations procedures for royals.

Referring to the caution normally taken by the royal family in such circumstances, the friend is said to have told the newspaper: “[Harry’s] free from the shackles of that mentality.”

Royal family members are usually expected to be stoic when it comes to speaking out in public (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Emboldened Harry’

They added: “In Meghan, he has found someone supportive of that stance and he’s emboldened by that. But the bigger picture is that he believes there are some very significant wrongs that need to be righted.”

He feels so strongly about it. He’ll always be a powerful advocate of fair and true reporting.

A separate insider is said to have claimed to the publication that Harry won’t stop bringing up the press – even after any legal cases he is involved in end.

They claimed: “He sees his mission as being the standard bearer of a fair media and I think we’ll see more of this in years to come. He feels so strongly about it. He’ll always be a powerful advocate of fair and true reporting.”

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties in 2020 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Harry’s phone hacking case

During his second day of giving evidence last Wednesday (June 7), Harry indicated he began his claim to prevent Meghan from being abused by the press. Harry also claimed that he has been hacked on a daily basis for the last 15 years.

Entertainment Daily has approached representatives for Prince Harry for comment on the Sunday Times’ story.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘fights back tears’ in court during grilling amid phone hacking trial

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.