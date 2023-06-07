Prince Harry reveals sad reason he launched phone hacking legal claim for sake of Meghan

Prince Harry is in court this week giving evidence in a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Today (Wednesday, June 7), during the trial, the Duke of Sussex revealed the sad reason he launched his phone hacking legal claim…

Harry is in court (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry reveals sad reason he launched legal claim in court today

Today (Wednesday, June 7) saw Harry appear in court for the second day running. The Prince is the first senior royal to give evidence in court in 132 years.

The High Court heard today that Prince Harry has launched his legal claim to stop Meghan from being abused by the press.

“Is it right to say that when you first went to solicitors, you were discussing a claim against News Group?” Harry was asked.

“I think it was a discussion about how to find a way to stop the abuse and intrusion that was coming against me and my wife…without relying on the institution’s lawyers,” Prince Harry then replied.

Harry also claimed that he has been hacked on a daily basis for the last 15 years. However, he doesn’t have any evidence to show that he was targeted.

Piers was slammed by Harry (Credit: TalkTV)

Prince Harry launches astonishing attack on Piers Morgan in court

Yesterday (Tuesday, June 6) also saw Prince Harry launch a scathing attack on Piers Morgan while giving evidence.

“The thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother’s private and sensitive messages (in the same way as they have me) and then having given her a ‘nightmare time’ three months prior to her death in Paris, makes me feel physically sick,” he said.

“And even more determined to hold those responsible, including Mr Morgan, accountable for their vile and entirely unjustified behaviour,” he then said.

He then continued. He said: “Unfortunately, as a consequence of me bringing my Mirror Group claim, both myself and my wife have been subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation from Piers Morgan.

“Presumably in retaliation and in the hope that I will back down. Before being able to hold him properly accountable for his unlawful activity towards both me and my mother during his editorship.”

The former butler hit back (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Paul Burrell demands apology from Duke of Sussex

Paul Burrell, the former butler of Princess Diana, was also subject to a verbal assault from Prince Harry yesterday. Harry called Paul a “two-faced [bleep]” as well as “attention-seeking and self-interested”.

In 2003, it was reported that William wanted to meet Paul so he could “stop selling Diana’s secrets”.

“However I had made up my mind about the kind of person I thought Paul was, and was firmly against meeting him,” Harry said in court yesterday.

Last night, Paul hit back on GB News. “I need to process what has been said. I think it is careless and callous, what Harry has said in court. He seems to be living in an alternate world, a world which is deluded. He seems to be able to say whatever he can and whatever he wants to.”

Paul demanded an apology from Harry too.

