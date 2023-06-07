Paul Burrell demands apology from Prince Harry over ‘callous’ and ‘deeply upsetting’ remarks in court

Paul Burrell has demanded an apology from Prince Harry over remarks he described as “callous” and “deeply upsetting”.

The Duke of Sussex referred to Princess Diana’s former butler Paul as a “two-faced [expletive]” and “attention-seeking and self-interested” in court this week. He brought up a 2003 article published shortly after his trial – he was accused of selling Diana’s possessions. The case collapsed. However, it was reported that Prince William wanted to meet with Paul to “stop him selling more Diana secrets”.

Harry reportedly felt worried that Paul would use that meeting as an excuse to make money. He told the High Court: “The article accurately sets out the position that my brother was open to fixing a meeting with Paul to discuss his ongoing exposés about our mother.

“However I had made up my mind about the kind of person I thought Paul was, and was firmly against meeting him.”

Prince Harry has been giving evidence at the High Court

He explained that along with his brother he had “very strong feelings” about the “indiscrete” Paul. Therefore, this prompted the 65-year-old to respond with an exclusive GB News interview.

Paul Burrell: ‘I have always protected and loved his mother’

Appearing on the channel, Paul told Harry to “stop” his claims. He explained that the trial had collapsed because of evidence from the Queen. He found the situation “deeply upsetting and hurtful”, he said.

I think it is careless and callous, what Harry has said in court.

Paul continued: “I need to process what has been said. I think it is careless and callous, what Harry has said in court. He seems to be living in an alternate world, a world which is deluded. He seems to be able to say whatever he can and whatever he wants to.”

Paul appeared on GB News to call Prince Harry's claims "defamatory"

Diana’s former butler went on to describe Harry’s legal statement as “defamatory”. He said: “His witness statement which he drew up in the last few months is his evidence sworn under oath, he has said categorically in that statement that I have been selling Diana’s possessions.

“That is not true, that is defamatory. I want him to apologise because that is not true. He knows full well I have always protected and loved and cared his mother, and himself and William when they were children.”

The court case against Mirror Group Newspapers

Harry is claiming that Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) illegally obtained his comments about Paul from a voicemail he left his brother. However, MGN denies the allegations.

As a result, the Duke is appearing in court to give evidence against the group. He’s alleging that around 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 contained information gathered via unlawful methods, accusing the tabloid press of hacking his phone.

Consequently, he became the first senior royal to give evidence in court since Edward VII in 1891.

