Prince Harry under fire as judge blasts his court no-show as he was ‘attending Lilibet’s birthday’

Prince Harry has been blasted by the judge in his phone hacking trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers at the High Court today (June 5).

The Duke of Sussex’s barrister explained Harry was “unavailable” on the first day of the trial as he was celebrating his daughter Princess Lilibet Diana’s birthday yesterday. The Prince set off from Los Angeles last night after celebrating with his family. Mr Justice Fancourt seemed unimpressed, however, as he admitted he was “surprised” by Prince Harry’s no-show.

Prince Harry court case: Barrister defends Prince’s ‘travel and security’ arrangements

Harry was originally supposed to give evidence in the phone-hacking trial on Tuesday, but was told to be ready for Monday in case lawyers for the Mirror Group finished their opening legal arguments earlier.

Prince Harry’s barrister, David Sherborne, told the court: “The Duke of Sussex is attending tomorrow to give evidence. He flew yesterday evening from Los Angeles. He was attending his daughter’s birthday yesterday and he arrives…”

The judge interrupted and said: “I’m a little surprised that the first witness is not going to be available today?” Harry’s barrister defended him, claiming he was in “a different category” due to his “travel and security” arrangements.

It was then argued by the judge that he had previously directed that the first witness should’ve been available, to which the barrister said: “I hear what your lordship says.” The judge then moved on from discussing it as he replied: “It appears nothing can be done”. The Guardian claimed Mr Justice Faircourt was “visibly irritated” over Harry’s no-show.

The Prince will be the first senior royal to give evidence in court in 132 years

Prince Harry will be the first senior royal to give evidence in court in 132 years tomorrow. The last time a senior British royal gave evidence in court involved Edward VII who, before he became King, was a witness in a slander trial in 1891 over a card game.

Harry is one of four claimants suing the newspaper group, which denies allegations of phone hacking. Harry’s case against the Mirror publisher is expected to last seven weeks and is about halfway through. The first half of the trial focused on “generic” claims against the group. The second half comprises a series of self-contained trials, beginning with Harry’s trial against the paper starting today.

His fellow three claimants will then follow – Coronation Street actors Michael Turner and Nikki Sanderson and comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman.

Reason royal family ‘snubbed’ Princess Lilibet’s birthday revealed?

It follows claims the royals “snubbed” Princess Lilibet’s birthday after there was no public acknowledgement of her second birthday. But a royal source claimed: “The royal family don’t mark the birthdays of non-working members. They of course wish Lilibet a very happy birthday. But nothing will be put out on any channels.”

Lilibet’s first birthday was celebrated last year during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but her birthday was celebrated in the US this year with parents Harry and Meghan and her older brother Archie.

