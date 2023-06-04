Real reason royal family have ‘snubbed’ Princess Lilibet’s birthday as she turns two?

Princess Lilibet Diana celebrates her second birthday today (June 4), but her British royal relatives have been a little lacking in a social media celebration for her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s only daughter is thought to be celebrating her birthday at home in California today. However, on UK shores, fans have called out the royal family for what they perceive to be a “snub” to the birthday girl.

Princess Lilibet celebrates second birthday – without public messages from royals

Fans of Harry and Meghan took to social media today to express concern over a “snub” to Princess Lilibet on her second birthday. This is because King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales nor any other official account shared birthday wishes for Lilibet.

One shared: “Royal family members have seemingly snubbed Lilibet on her special day as they stayed silent so far today, and yet to wish Harry and Meghan’s only daughter a happy birthday.” Another added: “No birthday greetings for Lilibet yet as royal accounts stay silent.” A third commented: “Happy Birthday Princess Lilibet! I hope your MEAN grandfather Charles at least wishes you Happy Birthday.”

The reason behind the monarch’s silence has been explained by one royal source, though. The Sun reports an insider revealed: “The royal family don’t mark the birthdays of non-working members. They of course wish Lilibet a very happy birthday but nothing will be put out on any channels.”

How will the toddler celebrate?

Prince Harry is due in the UK at his court hearing this week, but he is expected to celebrate with his daughter before flying out of California.

Reports vary, but Lilibet is expected to celebrate with her family at her home in Montecito. Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! that it’ll be very different birthday to her first one. That was spent in the UK as her parents attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Jennie speculated: “It will be her first birthday in what is, of course her home country, the United States. Last year the family were at Frogmore Cottage where they stayed during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They held a small party in the garden there.”

This year, she said it’ll be an “all-American affair” and there might even be a smattering of celebrity guests. There have also been reports that Harry and Meghan have hired a petting zoo for the party.

“This year it will no doubt be in all-American affair at their Montecito mansion in the Californian sunshine. I would expect to see a sprinkling of celebrities and a laid-back party, which hopefully will include some other toddlers.”

Will King Charles send birthday wishes?

Charles is currently holidaying in Romania. However, Jennie added that she hopes he’ll drop in on a video call to his granddaughter.

“It would be nice to think the day might include a video call to Lilibet’s grandfather, King Charles and hopefully some sort of gift has been arranged and will be delivered to Montecito for her birthday.”

Reports earlier this week suggested Charles had arranged for a playhouse similar to that used by the Queen when she was a child to be made especially for Lilibet. He reportedly wanted to gift the little girl a present “she’ll remember forever”. Sourced added the monarch “had his aides looking at custom-made cubby house, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls”.

