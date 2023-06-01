Shock career change for Duchess of Sussex could see her land £107m deal?

The Duchess of Sussex could potentially land herself a $135m deal if she were to make a shock career change.

New data has revealed that Meghan could boost her income by a mammoth amount pretty easily…

Meghan could land a big deal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Career change for Duchess of Sussex could land her $135m deal

Meghan could land herself a mammoth $135m (£107.8m) deal if she becomes an influencer, it has been revealed.

According to new data, if the Duchess of Sussex were to monetise her Instagram posts, she could earn more than some of the biggest influencers on the planet.

It has been predicted that the 41-year-old could make as much as £30,000 PER POST. This is if she takes sponsorship deals and brand partnerships for her page too.

The Sussexes Instagram account – which hasn’t been used since 2020 – currently has 9.4 million followers and a 5% engagement rate.

If Meghan were to upload 27 posts in a year, she would earn $810,000. Add this to the books, Netflix and podcast deals – and that would certainly add to their reported $135m fortune.

Harry won’t be divorcing Meghan, according to Paul Burrell (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry won’t divorce Duchess of Sussex for key reason

In other news, divorce rumours have been swirling around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently.

Now, the real reason why Prince Harry won’t be splitting from Meghan any time soon has allegedly been revealed.

According to former royal butler, Paul Burrell, Harry won’t be divorcing Meghan because he wants to see their children grow up. It is allegedly feared that if they did split – and Harry moved back to the UK – he wouldn’t see his children as much as they would be in the US.

“If he left this relationship now, he’d lose his children because she’d [Meghan] keep them in America and he wouldn’t see them,” he alleged on GB News recently.

Harry’s dreams are turning into ‘nightmares’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry’s dreams are ‘collapsing’

Meanwhile, Harry’s dreams are “collapsing” according to a royal expert. The Duke of Sussex has two court cases coming up. One in the US regarding his visa. Meanwhile, his case in the UK will see Harry give evidence in a phone hacking investigation.

“I think his dreams are collapsing,” royal expert Angela Levin said on GB News. She then continued, saying: “I think they’re much more like nightmares now.”

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for him,” she then said, referencing Meghan’s lack of involvement in the cases. “Meghan isn’t there to help him in the way that if you love someone, you should be.”

She then said: “Being fed up with things, things not working out, wanting to punish people, trying to change the press all on his own… it’s all just impossible for him. And he’s got nowhere that he can feel positive and build on himself and I think that Meghan is not actually trying to help him with that.”

