Prince Harry is ‘only staying in the marriage to watch Archie and Lilibet grow up’, Paul Burrell claims

Divorce rumours are surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan of late. Many are speculating that it’s the beginning of the end for the royal couple.

Now, Paul Burrell – former butler to Princess Diana – has claimed that Prince Harry is only staying in his marriage for one key reason.

Reason Prince Harry won’t divorce Meghan revealed?

According to former royal butler, Paul Burrell, there’s one reason why Harry won’t divorce Meghan – because he wants to watch Archie and Lilibet grow up.

Paul made the claims during an appearance on GB News recently – and they were discussed on Sky News Australia.

“There are some pretty interesting sources who are painting a pretty bleak picture of what’s happening behind those glamorous walls in Montecito mansion,” a commentator said on the show.

Speaking about Paul’s claims, they said: “He says that Harry is only staying in his marriage so he can watch Archie and Lilibet grow up.

“I’m not really quite sure how Burrell actually knows this information about the marriage itself, but he’s maintained a bit of a relationship with the two brothers since their mother passed away,” the commentator then said. She then claimed that if Meghan and Harry were to split, Harry wouldn’t see the kids as much.

Royal Family would welcome Prince Harry back amid divorce rumours

Meanwhile, a royal expert believes the Royal Family would “absolutely” welcome Prince Harry back should he ever return to the UK.

Royal expert Judi James made the claims during an appearance on Sky News Australia recently.

“I think they absolutely would and I think probably most of them expect him to come back at some point,” she said. “I have been calling Harry the prodigal prince for years, I think we will certainly see a bit of an iteration of that table,” she said.

She then continued. “I think Charles would take him back with open arms, Prince William might need a little bit of convincing.

“Ultimately, they are brothers, they have bonded through trauma and blood, so I don’t think there is any question that Prince Harry would be welcomed back if/when the time comes,” she then added.

King Charles to ‘snub’ Duke of Sussex

In other Harry-related news, the Duke of Sussex is back in the UK next week. He is set to give evidence in court for a phone hacking trial.

However, his father, the King, won’t be around to meet him. Instead, His Majesty will be in Romania. The King is set to be on his annual trip to the European country while Harry is in London.

Charles is reportedly going to be hiking, painting, and reading during his five days in Transylvania. He is believed to have 10 properties in Romania.

However, the Queen won’t be accompanying him on his trip abroad.

