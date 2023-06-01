The dreams of Prince Harry are said to be “collapsing” in the face of his latest court cases, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex will face not one but two legal battles next week, one in the UK and another at home in the USA. During these, he will become the first royal to give evidence in court since the 19th century.

Prince Harry latest: Dreams ‘collapsing’ amid court battles

Both of Prince Harry’s court battles will take place on Tuesday next week (June 6). The US case concerns Harry’s visa. After the Prince’s admission about illegal drug use in his memoir Spare, questions are being asked over whether this was documented in his visa, as it could render it invalid.

Meanwhile, over in the UK, Prince Harry will give evidence in the ongoing investigation into phone hacking. Discussing these legal disputes on GB News, royal expert Angela Levin warned that Prince Harry’s dreams are “collapsing”.

I think they’re much more like nightmares now.

“I think all his dreams are collapsing.” Angela said yesterday (May 31), adding: “I think they’re much more like nightmares now.”

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for him,” she then said, reflecting on Meghan’s lack of involvement in the cases. “Meghan isn’t there to help him in the way that if you love someone, you should be.”

Angela went on to explain that while she doesn’t agree with Harry’s actions, she does feel sorry for him. She said that his legal battles were part of “a whole pool of negativity” that the Prince has “created for himself”.

“Being fed up with things, things not working out, wanting to punish people, trying to change the press all on his own… it’s all just impossible for him,” she said. “And he’s got nowhere that he can feel positive and build on himself and I think that Meghan is not actually trying to help him with that.”

Court cases ‘will be extremely embarrassing’ for Prince Harry

In light of this, Angela predicted that Tuesday’s trials will “be extremely embarrassing” for Prince Harry. “The lawyers are going to make mincemeat out of him,” she prophesised.

Angela, who was Harry’s biographer back in 2017, went on to speak sadly about the “complete change” she has seen from the Prince she knew. She recalled the Duke of Sussex being passionate about the monarchy, and even saying that every country should have one. He apparently told her that he wanted to help the Queen and hoped to be right behind Prince William supporting him when he became King.

“And now he wants to crush it to the ground,” she said with disbelief.

