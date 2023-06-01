Harry and Meghan issued dire warning as they plan to end royal bashing and rub shoulders with the stars

Harry and Meghan have been issued a dire warning amid claims that they’re set to end their royal bashing.

The Sussexes are reportedly looking to “hang out” with other celebrities. However, according to one PR expert, doing so could be their “downfall”.

Harry and Meghan want to ‘brush shoulders with the stars (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry and Meghan plan to end royal bashing

It has been reported today (Thursday, June 1) that Prince Harry and Meghan are set to end their royal bashing.

The royal couple are believed to be heading in a new direction now. “That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say,” a source claimed to The Sun.

Hollywood broadcaster Tim Dillon alleged: “All they want to do is hang out with celebrities. I was at a party the other night talking to somebody about these people and it’s just constant with them.

“She [Meghan] was texting the person I was with there. The point is they just won’t stop these two. They’re like low-grade reality stars trying to attach to anything,” he then continued.

He then accused Meghan of “begging” celebrities to “hang out”. He described the situation as “sad” and suggested stars are laughing at the couple.

Harry and Meghan are stopping their bashing of the royals (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan issued dire warning

Now, PR expert and CEO of UnlockdPR, Jordan James, has issued the royal couple with a warning. He spoke exclusively to ED! about the Sussexes’ rumoured new direction.

“Keeping their lips firmly zipped when it comes to the Royal Family will certainly do the Sussexes a favour, but turning their attention towards stardom might end up backfiring,” he said.

Jordan then said that if the rumours are true, the Sussexes should come across “far better”, in theory. “But the switch comes across more like a means to an end rather than a reconciliation,” he said.

“It comes across like the couple has wrung out the Royal Family Drama for opportunities until it came up dry and are now moving on to their next opportunity for fame and fortune – brushing shoulders with the stars.”

Harry and Meghan have been branded “shallow” (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sussexes new plan could be their ‘downfall’

Jordan then criticised the Sussexes for rubbing shoulders with James Corden, who recently left the US.

“If the Sussexes had picked a better celeb to be pictured with I think they would be seen as less desperate and shallow,” he then said. He then said that getting close to Corden could be their “downfall”.

“This celebrity pairing seems far too coincidental, with both sides trying to claw back their fame and dwindling public opinion in the UK, which makes this ‘new era’ in their lives immediately feel shallow and like a bad PR move,” he then said.

“If Meghan and Harry really want to improve their public opinion they need to surround themselves with celebrities that Brits actually like and aren’t seen as shallow themselves, otherwise, they’re in no better position than if they were still calling out the rest of the Royals,” he then said.

Read more: Prince Harry latest: Royal’s dreams are ‘collapsing’ amid legal pressures

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.