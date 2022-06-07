Lilibet Diana celebrated her birthday this weekend with a party in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage.

Her proud parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a couple of adorable photos of the little girl, with her shock of red hair.

However, her hair appears to be the only thing she’s inherited from her dad, according to royal fans.

Instead, they say the beautiful little girl is “all Markle”, with many commenting that she looks just like Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle.

Meghan is estranged from her dad Thomas and he hasn’t met his grandchildren (Credit: Splash News)

Lilibet celebrates first birthday in the UK

The little girl turned one this weekend, with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in full swing.

She had a party with close friends and family and it’s understood they had cake, picnic food, balloons and party games.

The first picture Meghan and Harry released shows Lilibet sitting on the grass smiling, wearing a pretty blue dress.

It’s only the red hair she has of Harry, Lilibet looks like a Markle.

A second photo shows the tot being held by her mother inside Frogmore Cottage, where the family stayed.

‘Lilibet looks so much like Thomas Markle’

And, while there’s no doubt that she is gorgeous, there was another overriding comment about the picture when it was released.

“She looks like Thomas Markle,” said one of Lilibet.

“Lilibet does look so much like Thomas Markle. Beautiful!” declared another.

“Beautiful photo of #Lilibet. Love her bright red hair. Baby Lili looks very much like Thomas Markle Jr and Samantha Markle,” said anther.

“Wow Lilibet looks just like Thomas Markle Jr. Those Markle genes are strong, Snr Mr Markle can take comfort in that fact even if he never gets to meet them,” another commented.

Onlookers have pointed out a resemblance between Lilibet in her birthday photo and her grandad (Credit: Splash News)

“Lilibet looks like her aunt Samantha and her grandfather Thomas Markle with a little bit of Doria. No resemblance to the Windsors,” another commented.

“She looks like her grandfather,” another agreed.

“It’s only the red hair she has of Harry, #Lilibet looks like a Markle,” said another.

“What a great picture of #Lilibet, she defo looks like her grandad – she is a Markle with Harry’s hair,” another concluded.

