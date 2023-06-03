King Charles is reportedly planning to send a super sweet gift to granddaughter Lilibet ahead of her second birthday tomorrow (June 4). Lilibet lives in the US with her parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with older brother Archie.

Charles has five grandchildren in total, including Prince William’s three children George, Charlotte and Louis. King Charles has now reportedly planned to send a “gift that will be hers” to Lilibet in the US, according to royal sources.

King Charles has bought a gift Lilibet will ‘remember’ for her birthday (Credit: Splash News)

‘She’ll remember it forever’: King Charles’ gift to Lilibet

Lilibet Diana, who is named after Charles’ late mother Queen Elizabeth and his late ex-wife Princess Diana, will receive a gift “she’ll remember forever” from the King. Sources reported the King “has had his aides looking at custom-made cubby house, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls”.

The Queen and Princess Margaret received a gift from the people of Wales in 1932, it was a fully functional Wendy house, which included a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom. The house even had hot and cold running water, electricity and a heated towel rail. Elizabeth and Margaret would reportedly entertain themselves with a bookshelf with works of Beatrix Potter, a mini radio and a tea set for play tea parties.

If the Queen’s cubby house is anything to go by, it sounds like Lilibet is certainly in for a birthday to remember. Lilibet and her brother Archie last visited the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, although the children were not present for any of the public celebrations.

Harry and Meghan’s marriage is rumoured to be on the rocks (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Archie’s recent birthday celebrations on day of the coronation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s other child, Archie, four, recently celebrated his birthday on the same day as the King’s coronation. Prince Harry reportedly “hurried back” to the US for Archie’s birthday celebrations after attending his father’s coronation.

Harry and Meghan reportedly planned a “private celebration” for Archie. The “small and intimate” gathering reportedly featured celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and also George Clooney.

But Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell recently claimed that Harry “won’t divorce” Meghan to keep close to his children, following reports that their marriage is breaking down. A royal commentator discussed the claims on Sky News Australia. They said: “There are some pretty interesting sources who are painting a pretty bleak picture of what’s happening behind those glamorous walls in Montecito mansion.”

They then added, referring to Paul’s claims: “He says that Harry is only staying in his marriage so he can watch Archie and Lilibet grow up. I’m not really quite sure how Burrell actually knows this information about the marriage itself, but he’s maintained a bit of a relationship with the two brothers since their mother passed away.”

