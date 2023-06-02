Harry and Meghan’s marriage too ‘co-dependent to break down’, royal expert claims

Divorce rumours have surrounded Harry and Meghan recently, with some royal experts and commentators claiming it’s the beginning of the end of their marriage.

However, one royal expert thinks differently, claiming that their marriage is too “co-dependent to break down”.

Harry and Meghan are having martial problems, according to sources (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to divorce?

Divorce rumours have been swirling around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently. The couple has reportedly had “problems in the marriage supposedly for some time“.

There are also rumours that Harry contacted divorce lawyers “months ago”. Lady Colin Campbell made the claims on GB News recently.

“There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time. I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago,” she said.

“The problem is that the information doesn’t necessarily match up with their public face. But of course, their public face is to an extent slapped on for monetary gain,” she then said.

Paul Burrell – former butler of Princess Diana – has also claimed that Harry is only staying in the marriage to see his kids grow up.

Ingrid was on GB News (Credit: GB News)

Harry and Meghan won’t divorce as their marriage is ‘too co-dependent’

However, royal expert Ingrid Seward has now disputed claims that the couple will divorce. In an appearance on GB News today (Friday, June 2), Ingrid claimed that Harry and Meghan’s marriage won’t break down as they are so co-dependent on each other.

“There’s been a lot of gossip and a lot of talk that Meghan‘s been out and about in LA without Harry,” Ingrid said.

“But I think that they’ve probably reached the stage in their marriage now where they can each do their own thing,” she then continued. “They were absolutely together like glue before. But I don’t think that the marriage is floundering. I just think they’re finding a little bit of independence from each other, which we’ve never seen before.”

“I think Harry is so dependent on her. I think they’re co-dependents and I don’t that it’ll break up.”

Harry and Meghan are not going to attack the Royal Family anymore (Credit: Netflix)

Sussexes to stop assault on Royals

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Sussexes are going to be stopping their barrage on the Royal Family. However, it isn’t because there’s a reconciliation on the table.

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan have “run out of material” to share about the royal family.

“That period of their life is over – as there is nothing left to say,” an insider said.

Mail on Sunday assistant editor Kate Mansey discussed the topic on Lorraine yesterday (Thursday, June 1). “It might be good news for members of the royal family who have had quite enough of it,” she said.

