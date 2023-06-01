Harry and Meghan to stop speaking out about royal family – but it’s not because the ‘rift’ is healed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally tipped to stop speaking out against the royal family.

Since quitting The Firm and relocating to California in January 2020, Harry and Meghan have openly shared their opinions on King Charles, Queen Camilla and the PrincHarry and Meghan to stop speaking out about royal family – but it’s not because the ‘rift’ is healede and Princess of Wales.

However, it has now been reported that the pair no longer wish to discuss the royal family – and the reason behind this decision has also been “revealed”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally tipped to stop talking about the royal family (Credit: Cover Images)

That part of Harry and Meghan’s life ‘is over’

According to inside sources at The Sun, Harry and Meghan have “run out of material” to share about the royal family. In a comment that will surely come as music to the ears of Harry’s family, the insider claimed: “That period of their life is over – as there is nothing left to say.”

Over the past couple of years, the pair have dropped numerous bombshells about the royal family.

In 2021, Harry and Meghan both sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The pair also released their own Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, last year.

It didn’t stop there, however. In January, Harry released his own memoir, Spare, which was definitely met with a mixed reaction.

Despite becoming the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, the BBC’s royal correspondent Sean Coughlan described Spare as the “weirdest book ever written by a royal”.

“In places it feels like the longest angry drunk text ever sent,” he said.

Meghan recently signed with the Hollywood talent agency WME. It is unknown at this point what path she will choose next in her career. But it seems she is keen to explore a new chapter for herself…

Prince Harry’s memoir received a mixed reaction (Credit: Cover Images)

Members of the royal family have had ‘quite enough of it’

Discussing the topic on Lorraine this morning (June 1), Mail on Sunday assistant editor Kate Mansey said the pair are putting a stop to everything.

With hundreds of pages reportedly left out of his book, there were fears Harry could write a follow-up. However, Kate speculated that Prince Harry won’t be revealing any more. As for Meghan, reports have speculated that she was going to release her own book. However, that is reportedly not the case now.

“It might be good news for members of the royal family who have had quite enough of it,” she said.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond, who also appeared on Lorraine, said she was unsure over whether the story is actually true. Jennie said that despite the recent headlines, Harry and Meghan are rumoured to be planning a second Netflix series.

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to Harry and Megan’s reps for comment.

