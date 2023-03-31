Prince Harry branded ‘a bit stupid’ amid claims royal ‘deserves to be poked fun at’ after book Spare

Prince Harry has been branded “a bit stupid” and someone who is “easy to mock” by the author of a parody book of his memoir Spare.

Harry released Spare earlier this year. His tell-all memoir revealed his fragile relationships with brother William and father Charles. Harry also shared his devastation at losing his mother Diana. The memoir sold 3.2 million copies after just one week of publication. It has now become subject to a parody version called Spare Us! A Harrody.

Prince Harry is ‘easy to mock’ according to the author of a Spare parody (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry is ‘easy to mock’, says Spare parody author

The author of the parody version of the Duke of Sussex’s biography, Bruno Vincent, has said that parodying Spare was easy because Prince Harry is “a bit stupid” and “easy to mock”.

Bruno told The Express that he knew the parody book would be fun to work on. It only took him two weeks to complete several drafts of the book. Bruno clarified he didn’t want the book to be “full of hate”. He instead opted to lean into British humour and poke fun at Prince Harry and his book.

It’s not his fault that he’s basically a bit stupid – it’s not his fault.

He shared: “It’s just the book, reading his book, I found it funny. And in some cases, very silly and it deserved to be poked fun at. It’s not his fault that he’s basically a bit stupid – it’s not his fault.” Bruno added it is “an affectionate parody rather than a merciless takedown”.

Spare Us! A Harrody by Bruno Vincent goes on sale on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Harry and Meghan ‘blindsided’ by Spare jokes

The parody follows reports that Harry and wife Meghan Markle were “blindsided” over jokes about Spare.

The memoir was the target of several comedians – Trevor Noah poked fun at Harry at the Grammys and James Corden made a joke of it on his show. As a result, brand and culture expert and former pal of Meghan, Nick Ede, told ED!: “I don’t think they would have thought that people like Trevor Noah, for instance, would joke about them at the Grammys. That would be humiliating.

“James Corden’s had Harry on his bus and now suddenly he’s joking about them. I think there was a massive miscalculation there from them. They’re the sort of low-hanging fruit.”

Harry’s court case in the UK began this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry in the UK for privacy court case

Prince Harry’s court case over alleged phone hacking continues in the UK this week, as he made a dig at the royal family. He claimed the “institution” withheld information about phone hacking from him.

At the High Court in London, Harry alleged: “The Institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN’s phone hacking and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation.”

He later went on to allege: “The Institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking and it was made clear to me that the royal family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms.”

