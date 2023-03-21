Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blindsided after ‘massive miscalculation’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been “humiliated” and “blindsided” after a massive miscalculation following the release of Spare.

Harry‘s memoir, Spare, was published earlier this year, revealing details about Harry’s relationship with his father Charles and brother William.

He also opened up about grieving his mother, Princess Diana, from a young age.

But Harry reportedly didn’t expect the book to be relentlessly mocked by comedians and the internet.

Harry and Meghan ‘humiliated’ by Spare jokes

The royal pair were reportedly not expecting to become the target of jokes following the publication of Spare.

Harry and Meghan were recently mocked in South Park, where their characters “begged” for privacy with fireworks and banners.

Michael Che also made a recent joke about the pair on Saturday Night Live, where he joked that Meghan was being offered “$19 an hour” to attend the coronation.

An image of Meghan edited into a maid’s costume appeared on-screen.

I think there was a massive miscalculation there from them.

Comedian Chris Rock also made fun of Meghan’s claim that a royal family member was “concerned” about “how dark” son Archie’s skin would be.

He joked: “That’s not racist. Because even black people want to know how brown the baby’s going to be.”

James Cordon also poked fun at Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare, and comedian Trevor Noah ridiculed Harry’s “frost-bitten penis” during the Grammy Awards.

Prince Harry and Meghan made ‘massive miscalculation’ over Spare

After all the jokes, a former pal of Meghan Markle, brand and culture expert Nick Ede, claimed that the couple wouldn’t have expected to become the target of jokes.

He alleged to The Express: “I don’t think they would have thought that people like Trevor Noah, for instance, would joke about them at the Grammys. That it would be humiliating.

“James Corden’s had Harry on his bus and now suddenly he’s joking about them. I think there was a massive miscalculation there from them. They’re the sort of low-hanging fruit.”

Further blows for Harry

It follows the news that Prince Harry and Meghan are “unlikely” to attend King Charle’s coronation later this year.

A fresh blow was delivered to Harry earlier today (March 21) as calls for the royal to have his US visa revoked have also been shared by a Stateside think tank.

The think tank shared unsubstantiated fears that Harry didn’t reveal his previous drug use on the application.

He spoke openly about the experience in Spare.

However, a US State Department spokesman said: “Visa records are confidential under Section 222(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases.”

