Prince Harry is in court this week – and he took the opportunity yesterday (Tuesday, March 28) to launch a fresh attack on the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex made the explosive accusation that the institution had been withholding information from him about phone hacking while in court yesterday.

Prince Harry has been in court all week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Why is Prince Harry in court?

Monday (March 27) saw Prince Harry make a surprise return to the UK as he arrived at the High Court in London.

It is believed that this is his first trip back to the UK since the Queen‘s funeral.

The Duke of Sussex was there as part of legal proceedings against Associated Newspapers.

AN – who publishes the Daily Mail – is accused of phone tapping and other “unlawful practices”.

Harry is one of a group of claimants taking action against Associated Newspapers.

Others include Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence.

Associated Newspapers denies all allegations.

The Duke of Sussex has launched yet another attack on the royals (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry launches attack on Royals in court

Yesterday saw Prince Harry make a shocking accusation against the Royal Family in court.

In a witness statement submitted before his civil claim against Associated Newspapers, Prince Harry said that he accepted his family’s rule to “never complain, never explain” when it comes to dealing with the media.

“I became aware that I had a claim that I could bring in 2018,” Harry said:

“The Institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN’s phone hacking and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation.”

The Institution was without a doubt withholding information from me.

He later said: “The Institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking and it was made clear to me that the Royal Family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms.”

The Duke of Sussex hit out at the institution in a statement in court (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry on his ‘duty’ to ‘expose the cover up’

The Duke of Sussex’s statement didn’t end there though.

The Prince alleged that the Royal Family‘s strict “no comment” policy meant that even the “worst” or most “suspicious” articles were often never bought to his attention.

Harry closed his statement by explaining why he has brought this claim to court.

He explained that he loves his country and remains “deeply concerned” about Associated Newspapers.

“The British public deserve to know the full extent of this cover up and I feel it is my duty to expose it,” he then said.

The court case is expected to last four days. This preliminary will consider legal arguments before a judge decides whether it will go any further.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

