Eagle-eyed royal fans spot glimmer of hope in William’s behaviour that he and Harry WILL reconcile

Royal fans have spotted what they see as a huge sign Princes William and Harry will one day reconcile.

Following the coronation of King Charles, where William and Harry aren’t thought to have spent time together, the Prince and Princess of Wales uploaded a slick video of their family getting ready for the occasion.

It was shot at their home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace. And, when Princess Charlotte enters the room, a piano can be seen in the background. On top of the piano sits a number of pictures. And one particular shot grabbed the attention of their fans.

William and Kate gave the insight during a behind-the-scenes video of the coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans spot sign William and Harry will reconcile

In the background of the video, atop the piano, royal fans claim to have spotted a picture of the princes. They’re seen together with their late mother Princess Diana. The image in question appears to show the trio posing for their 1995 Christmas card.

I think you could take it as a token of William’s deep affection for Harry, regardless of everything that has happened.

Speaking to OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond said that it speaks volumes for William‘s “deep affection” for his younger brother. This is in spite of all that has gone on between them.

She speculated: “I think you could take it as a token of William’s deep affection for Harry, regardless of everything that has happened. It would also be a sign of the often happy childhood they had and of how much they loved their mother.”

She continued: “Family portraits in any distributed royal photograph, video or speech are always placed for a reason and the background is scoured. So I think it is likely to have been included as a reference of their sibling bond. It could have been easily removed. So I think is as much a tribute and a sign of his love for his mum as for his brother. There were happy times when they grew up together. They were very, very close so perhaps that’s why William has it.”

A picture of William and Harry was spotted in a video shared by William (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry ducked in and out of the coronation

It’s not thought that William and Harry had a chance to talk during the Duke of Sussex’s flying visit to the UK earlier this month.

Harry attended the coronation of his father at Westminster Abbey. However, as the event was scheduled for the same day as son Archie’s fourth birthday, Harry was back on a plane Stateside as soon as the ceremony finished. As a result, he didn’t see much of his family.

Meghan and Harry to divorce?

Since then, however, rumours have surfaced that all is not well between Harry and wife Meghan Markle. Reports have suggested that Prince Harry “contacted divorce lawyers“. It comes amid claims of “problems” in their marriage.

The couple have yet to address the reports. They are also parents to daughter Lilibet.

