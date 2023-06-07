Good Morning Britain today (Wednesday, June 7) saw a journalist make a number of shock confessions about Princess Diana and the Royal Family.

Viewers were furious with the guest’s revelations – with many taking to Twitter to slam him.

Paul was on the show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Good Morning Britain today?

Today’s edition of GMB saw Susanna Reid and Ed Balls speak to former deputy featured editor of the News of the World, Paul McMullan.

Paul was on the show to discuss Harry’s ongoing court case. The Duke of Sussex has a lawsuit against the Mirror News Group and has accused them of phone hacking, gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

Paul has openly admitted to having written stories about Harry and the Royal Family due to listening to his phone calls.

Susanna informed Paul that Harry has claimed he felt “depressed” and had relationships ruined due to press invasion. She asked him if he felt guilty about it.

“Well, not really because we did much worse to his dad,” he said. “And his dad just dismissed it as ‘annoying newspaper people’ and, you know, got over it,” he then added.

Paul spoke about writing stories about Harry (Credit: ITV)

Journalist makes shock Diana confession on Good Morning Britain today

Paul then continued, explaining that the public pays for Harry, so: “I think we had every right to…I don’t know about listening to his phone calls but…”

“But that was illegal,” Ed Balls said. “It was, but you could say taking drugs was illegal,” Paul fired back.

Paul then said: “I chased his mother a lot.” Susanna then asked: “Chased, as in…?” Paul replied saying: “Well, chased her round the world for about five years.”

The journalist then confessed to having been in car chases in Paris with French paparazzi. “It’s terrifying and exhilarating.”

He then claimed that Diana would ring paparazzi and offer them photographs sometimes.

Harry is taking on the tabloids in court (Credit: CoverImages.com)

GMB viewers fume

It’s safe to sat that viewers weren’t impressed with Paul’s comments during today’s show.

“This man epitomises why journalists are hated. Happily admit she chased Diana, what an arrogant horrible human being,” one viewer fumed.

“What an arrogant [bleep],” another said. “I’ve literally no words. What an absolute [bleep] Paul McMullan is!” a third GMB viewer tweeted.

“What a vile person that Paul McMullan fella is on @GMB. Making out it was ok to hack phones,”a third wrote.

“This guy is shameless! Was unsure on why Harry was doing this so many years after, but now I can see exactly why!” a fifth said.

However, not everyone was furious with Paul. “#GMB obsession with Prince Harry continues,” one viewer fumed.

