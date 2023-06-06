Is 2023 shaping up to be Prince Harry’s annus horribilis?

Prince Harry has hardly been out of the news in 2023 – and it’s only halfway done! The Duke of Sussex has released a book, attended his father’s coronation, and been hit with divorce rumours.

Is 2023 shaping up to be Harry’s very own “annus horriblis”? Here’s everything the Prince has been up to in 2023 (so far)…

Spare came out in January (Credit: CoverImages.com)

January 2023 – Duke of Sussex releases Spare

On January 10, Prince Harry released his much-anticipated autobiography, Spare. The book was full to the brim with bombshells and revelations, as well as more details about Harry and Meghan’s exit from working royal life.

Amongst some of the bombshells were Harry’s revelation that William had physically attacked him during an argument. Harry also discussed his drug use in the book, as well as admitted how many people he’d killed during his time in the army.

The book proved to be controversial, with many slamming its content and revelations…

Prince Harry did the media rounds after Spare came out (Credit: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert / YouTube)

January 2023 – Prince Harry stays in the news with TV interviews

After the release of Spare, Prince Harry did the media rounds. The Duke of Sussex sat down with ITV, ABC, and 60 Minutes to discuss his new book.

During these interviews, he made a number of revelations – among which was his claim that he had enough material for a second autobiography.

Harry was slammed after appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and showing off the necklace Prince William “broke” when he allegedly physically assaulted him.

“Please stop giving him more air time,” one royal fan fumed at the time.

Meghan and Harry were invited to the coronation (Credit: CoverImages.com)

March 2023 – Backlash from Duke of Sussex’s coronation invitation

In March, it was confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had received an invitation to the coronation.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the couple said. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

However, the Sussexes left the public in the dark over whether they’d be appearing for some time.

“They should not be at the coronation!” one royal fan tweeted at the time. “Why should they be [invited] after the Netflix show or the book,” another asked. “Keep them away,” a third wrote.

Harry appeared in court in March (Credit: CoverImages.com)

March 2023 – Duke of Sussex makes surprise court appearance

On March 27, 2023, Harry stunned Brits by making a surprise appearance at London’s High Court. The Prince, along with Elton John, Liz Hurley, and more, began a lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

They were fighting them in court over years of alleged phone tapping and hacking. A spokesperson for the Duke claimed he was at the hearing to show support.

Harry was present for all four days of the preliminary hearing.

Meghan didn’t come to the coronation (Credit: Netflix)

April 2023 – Duke of Sussex confirms coronation attendance

In April, the Sussexes finally revealed whether or not they’d be appearing at the coronation in May. Despite both being invited, it was announced that only Harry would be making the trip across the pond for his father’s big day.

Meghan, meanwhile, would be remaining in the US along with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support,” a source told People at the time.

“The amount of celebratory tweets I am seeing right now because Meghan Markle is not coming to the #Coronation. Let me join in the fun #ThankGodMeghanIsNOTComing,” one royal fan tweeted.

Meghan snubbed Harry’s attempt at a kiss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

April 2023 – Harry’s kiss snub

Later in the month, Harry and Meghan were spotted at a basketball game LA. The couple appeared on the Kiss-Cam during the game.

However, when Harry leaned in to give his wife a kiss, Meghan snubbed him. This inevitably sparked rumours of trouble in paradise.

“I think both of them are no longer a team,” a royal expert told Sky News Australia at the time.

The Duke was at the coronation very briefly (Credit: CoverImages.com)

May 2023 – Duke of Sussex attends coronation alone

On May 6th, Prince Harry made the trip across the pond to attend the coronation of King Charles. However, he wasn’t around for long.

During the ceremony, Harry sat three rows back and was obscured by Princess Anne’s hat during a lot of the event.

As soon as the historic cermeony was over, Prince Harry hopped into a taxi and headed back to Heathrow. He was up in the air by teatime and was back in LA a few hours later.

Meanwhile, the royals headed to the balcony at Buckingham Palace – before enjoying the bombastic coronation concert the following day.

The 38-year-old lost his legal bid (Credit: CoverImages.com)

May 2023 – Duke dealt fresh police security blow

Later in the month, Harry was dealt a fresh blow as he lost his legal bid for the right to purchase police security.

The Duke of Sussex has been fighting to be allowed to make private payments for police protection. However, a barrister for the Met Police argued that it would be “unreasonable” to expose police officers to danger because of the “payment of a fee by a private individual”.

Harry and Meghan’s car chase claims were disputed (Credit: Netflix)

May 2023 – Prince Harry car chase claims slammed in the news

Harry and Meghan were then reportedly involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase in New York in May.

The alleged car chase reportedly took place over two hours and was “near catastrophic” according to a spokesperson for the royal couple.

However, claims that it had been a car chase were subsequently disputed by the Mayor of New York, as well as the driver involved in the “chase”.

Harry has been hit with divorce rumours (Credit: CoverImages.com)

May 2023 – Prince Harry hits the news with divorce rumours

Later in the month, rumours that he and Meghan were to get divorced began circulating. The Sussexes have hardly been seen together in public this year.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex contacted divorce lawyers “months ago”.

“There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time. I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago,” a royal commentator said on GB News.

Harry is in court again (Credit: CoverImages.com)

June 2023 – Prince Harry in the news over another court case

Today saw Harry make his first appearance in court amid a phone hacking trial against the Mirror Newspaper Group.

The Duke becomes the first senior royal to give evidence in court in 132 years. Today, in court, he launched a shock attack on Piers Morgan.

“Unfortunately, as a consequence of me bringing my Mirror Group claim, both myself and my wife have been subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation from Piers Morgan. Presumably in retaliation and in the hope that I will back down,” he said.

Read more: Prince Harry launches shocking verbal assault on Piers Morgan over ‘barrage of horrific personal attacks’

So what do you think about it all? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.