Prince Harry was ‘complaining about his life’ during the coronation, lip reader claims

Prince Harry was grumbling about his life at his father’s coronation, a lip reader has claimed.

During King Charles III‘s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the Duke of Sussex was seen deep in conversation with Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank. Now a lip reader has revealed what he thinks Harry was saying. It seems he may have been having a moan.

Prince Harry arrived at the coronation with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands (Credit: Sky News)

Prince Harry chats to Jack Brooksbank

Many royal fans were surprised to see Prince Harry entering the coronation chattering away happily with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands.

Rumours had started that the prince was engaged in a feud with his cousins. This was after the sisters were recently seen at the pub with Piers Morgan, one of Harry and Meghan’s most outspoken critics.

However, as they waited for Saturday’s (May 6) coronation to get underway, Harry seemed very friendly with Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank. Many were interested to know what the pair were talking about. Lip reader Jeremy Freeman thinks he’s worked it out. The expert claims in The Sun that Harry was lamenting his life.

Prince Harry was chattering away to Jack Brooksbank before the ceremony (Credit: Sky News)

Was Harry moaning about his life?

According to lip reading expert Jeremy Freeman, Harry told Jack: “I’m fed up with the way they treat me,” as the pair took their seats next to each other.

Later on, Jeremy observed another conversation between Harry and Jack.

He believes he saw Harry saying: “It’s not an ideal situation.”

To this Jack apparently replied: “If I can make you feel any better, and even I can do it. It’s not the quiet life, is it?”

Harry then shook his head and, according to Jeremy, replied, “They don’t care.”

Jack then apparently adds: “I haven’t time for that, not if it’s over…”

Harry allegedly replies: “It’s an eventuality.”

The claims follow speculation over how the estranged prince would be received at the coronation. It had previously been suggested that Prince Harry might find himself seated “10 rows back” from the rest of the royals. However in the end he sat in the third row with his cousins.

Harry was seen getting into a car only 15 minutes after the ceremony finished (Credit: Splash News)

However, the Duke of Sussex did not hang around after the coronation ceremony. It has been reported that he left a mere 15 minutes after it ended. He was seen getting in a BMW and heading straight for Heathrow to fly home to America. He therefore missed the procession to Buckingham Palace.

Saturday’s coronation of course coincided with his son Archie’s fourth birthday. This was Prince Harry’s excuse for such a prompt return home.

