King Charles and Camilla’s ‘gift’ for pages of honour which they revealed minutes before balcony appearance

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s pages of honour were celebrated after the coronation yesterday, according to reports.

One of Camilla’s Ladies in Attendance revealed the newly crowned monarchs surprised the coronation party moments before the flypast. Lady Fiona Lansdowne revealed how the coronation party was told, just minutes before the planes arrived, they were all to be on the balcony.

“We only knew we were going on the balcony one minute before,” she told the BBC. “They didn’t tell us or the pageboys.

Lady Lansdowne believes the King and Queen wanted to give a gift (Credit: BBC)

King Charles and Camilla offer ‘gift’ to coronation party

“It was a little gift I think. I think they slightly realised that without the boys holding the trains, the Queen would’ve been dragged back because they don’t slide very easily on a carpet. So the boys needed to be there, and then we were just told we were all getting on the balcony. That was an extraordinary thing.”

You could feel the enthusiasm in the crowd, just all those wonderful people out in the rain.

Lady Lansdowne continued that it was a bit of a shock to be on the balcony. She added it was the most “extraordinary experience”.

Lady Lansdowne believes the Pages of Honour would have enjoyed this moment (Credit: Splash News)

“You could feel the enthusiasm in the crowd, just all those wonderful people out in the rain,” she said. “This grand swell of singing, chanting, shouting and clapping – it was absolutely extraordinary. And for those little boys, something they will never forget.”

How many people watched the coronation?

Thousands of people headed down to Buckingham Palace to see the royals, who stood on the balcony for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, over 11.9 million people watched the ceremony at home.

It would have been a particularly special moment for Prince George. The nine-year-old, who is second in line to the throne, had a role as a Page of Honour for the big day.

George held the King’s robes as they walked down the Abbey. And many viewers watching the celebrations were left taken aback at just how mature and grown up the eldest Wales child looked.

“I can’t believe how much Prince George has grown,” gushed one observer on social media. Another wrote: “Sweet George all grown up.”

Royal observers were stunned to see George all grown up (Credit: Splash News)

It may have been King Charles’ special day, but it was the cheeky Prince Louis who had all eyes on him. The youngest son of Prince William and Kate is known for his naughty antics. During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June, he made headlines for his silly faces and sticking his tongue out at his mother, Kate.

While he was mostly well-behaved at the lengthy, religious coronation, he was spotted yawning a few times. He then disappeared from the front row.

He was back on his best cheeky form when the royals were on Buckingham Palace balcony. As well as waving and pointing to the crowds below, Louis was also seen chatting to his big brother George and sister Charlotte.

