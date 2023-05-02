Harry and Meghan ‘astonished’ as Beatrice and Eugenie ‘go behind their backs with shock move’

Harry and Meghan are reported to be “astonished” at photos of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with Piers Morgan.

Their royal relatives were recently pictured with the controversial TV presenter, who is one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s harshest critics. OK! Magazine claims that the TV presenter is attempting to secure himself an interview with Eugenie and Beatrice on his TalkTV show.

Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly working on a project (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie pictured with Piers Morgan

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were recently photographed with Piers. They met with Piers and other stars including James Blunt, at the Princess Royal pub in Notting Hill.

A source told OK! that the princesses are in talks about an interview with Piers. “Eugenie and Beatrice are keen to put their side across and talk about their new lives,” the source said.

It has certainly been a busy few years for Prince Andrew‘s two daughters, with some big life changes.

Beatrice and Eugenie are now both married with one child (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Beatrice married Italian nobleman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020. The couple then had their first child the following September. Little sister Eugenie is currently pregnant with her second child. She also welcomed her first child in 2021 with husband Jack Brooksbank, who she married in 2018.

Eugenie and Beatrice are keen to put their side across and talk about their new lives.

The sisters are allegedly keen to take part in an interview with Piers. OK!’s source even claims that they have already asked permission from their uncle the King to go ahead with the interview.

“It won’t be a Harry and Meghan-style interview, because they have requested permission from the King and the interview will portray the family in a very positive light,” the source said.

Harry and Meghan “astonished” by claims

Unsurpisingly, Harry and Meghan are reportedly not too thrilled with this news. A separate source subsequently told OK! that Harry and Meghan are “astonished” at Beatrice and Eugenie’s actions.

“After everything Piers has said about them as a couple – especially Meghan, who he’s called so many names – Harry and Meghan are astonished that they’ve gone behind their backs,” the source alleged.

Harry and Meghan have been heavily criticised by Piers Morgan (Credit: Splash News)

Piers has of course been outspoken in his disapproval of Harry and Meghan for years. His comments on their famous Oprah interview even resulted in him quitting his job at Good Morning Britain following floods of complaints.

Harry has previously appeared to have a close relationship with his cousins. Shortly after moving to America he was spotted attending a Super Bowl game with Eugenie, who went to visit him.

However Harry’s relationships with the rest of his family have of course become tense of late. This follows his and Meghan’s stepping down as senior royals as well as the publication of Harry’s “tell-all” memoir Spare. This update only adds to the speculation over how Harry will be received by his relations at the Coronation.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan as well as Eugenie and Beatrice for comment.

