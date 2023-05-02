Princess Charlotte ‘the double’ of the late Queen in new birthday photo taken by Kate

Princess Charlotte has been hailed “the double” of the late Queen in a sweet new birthday snap.

The middle child of Prince William and Kate, and third in line to the throne, turned eight on Tuesday (May 2). And to celebrate her daughter’s birthday milestone, Kate shared a sweet snap of Charlotte – much to the delight of royal fans.

Charlotte turned eight on Tuesday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Charlotte birthday

Taking to Instagram on Monday (May 1) Kate, a gifted amateur photographer, uploaded a selfie of Charlotte – taken in Windsor. The great-grandaughter of Queen Elizabeth II beamed to the camera, and wore a white dress adorned with flowers all on it.

She looks just like Queen Elizabeth!

As expected, fans of all-things-royal went wild in the comments and gushed over the adorable picture of Charlotte. Plenty even said she was the spit of the late Queen.

Fans gush over Princess Charlotte birthday picture

“Happy birthday to the beautiful Princess Charlotte. The Queen’s double,” said one follower. A second person gushed: “She looks just like Queen Elizabeth!”

Echoing their thoughts, another fan added: “I said the same thing! The future queen.” Someone else chimed in and said: “She looks just like her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth… she is so cute.”

“Gorgeous! What a sweet picture!” proclaimed a fifth follower.

Charlotte is set to join her family for the Coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte to have ‘big moment’ at Charles’ coronation

Charlotte’s birthday comes just days before King Charles is crowned on May 6 in the nation’s first coronation ceremony since 1953. What’s more, Charlotte will apparently enjoy a “big public moment” and her grandfather’s coronation.

The King’s big day will be a historic event and many members of the royal family will also make an appearance throughout the day. Prince William and Kate’s eldest son Prince George, who is second in line to the throne, will act as a Page of Honour to the King.

This will involve helping to carry the monarch’s robes. George will also perform this role alongside three sons of the King’s friends – Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache.

King Charles’ coronation

According to the Mirror, George’s siblings Charlotte and Prince Louis, five, will make an appearance on the palace balcony during the celebrations. What’s more, the publication claims that only 15 royals will appear on the balcony. These will be “working royals” only. This comes after reports the King is planning on slimming down the monarchy.

Charles’ Coronation is just around the corner (Credit: BBC)

Charlotte ‘to receive grand title’

Reports also claim that Charlotte may bag herself a rather major title. With Charles apparently mapping out the entire Firm’s future. According to author Robert Jobson, the new King has already made preparations for Charlotte to receive a powerful title over the years.

In his book on the monarch, Jobson wrote: “Sensitive to the fact that nine-year-old Prince George’s future is already mapped out, Charles has been careful to reserve one of the grandest titles for Princess Charlotte – currently called Lottie by her mother and Mignonette (French for cute little thing) by her father.”

King Charles to let Charlotte ‘follow in great-grandmother’s footsteps’

As for what this “grand” title is, the author noted in the book: “Although the King has made his brother Edward the new Duke of Edinburgh, the title is only for life. After Edward dies, Charles has made it clear Charlotte should become Duchess of Edinburgh.”

