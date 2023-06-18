Mike and Zara Tindall stun onlookers with ‘behaviour at first festival’: ‘They were messing around’

Mike and Zara Tindall reportedly stunned onlookers during a recent appearance at a festival.

The couple, who married in 2011 and have three children, didn’t attend Trooping the Colour on Saturday (June 17) alongside some of the other royals. Instead, they attended the Barclaycard presents Isle of Wight festival.

According to reports, Mike and Zara shared a smooch and enjoyed a day of dancing.

Mike and Zara Tindall at festival

One onlooker reportedly spoke to The Sun about what Mike and Zara got up to. They said: “They said it was their first time at the festival and they were looking forward to enjoying themselves and watching Pulp.

“They certainly seemed to. Zara didn’t stop dancing. They were messing around and laughing and joking. At one point Mike poured his drink over the top of her.”

The insider added: “It seemed like she enjoyed his rugby boy banter.”

The pair apparently partied in the VIP Blackstar area of the festival. This isn’t the first time Zara and Mike have partied and left fans gushing.

They were seen dancing at the King’s coronation celebrations last month. During the coronation concert, which saw many celebs perform such as Olly Murs and Take That, Mike and Zara got up dancing with the rest of the royals.

One fan said online: “Zara and Mike Tindall always have a great time celebrating.”

Another wrote at the time: “Mike Tindall is a total ledge, that is couple goals right there.”

What did Mike say about the coronation?

Shortly after the celebrations, Mike appeared on Good Morning Britain and spoke about his dancing. He said: “I felt, it’s very difficult when you’re on a raised platform, you’re under a lot of light, so I felt I didn’t really put my best foot forward, but if you started doing interesting dance manoeuvres on that platform next to the King, I’m not entirely sure it would have gone down that well.”

Host Kate Garraway then asked Mike about his and Zara’s late night out before the day of the coronation ceremony. Mike said: “Well, it was quite nice to have a little date night! When you’ve got three children, it’s not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together. So it was quite nice to have a little bit of time together where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat.”

Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and niece of King Charles.

