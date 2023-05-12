Mike Tindall defends behaviour at coronation concert: ‘I didn’t really put my best foot forward’

Mike Tindall has defended his dad dancing at the coronation concert during an interview with Good Morning Britain today (May 12).

Mike Tindall spoke with Kate Garraway and Adil Ray, where Adil also questioned the rugby player about his late night out before the coronation.

The I’m A Celebrity star attended the coronation and the concert with his wife Zara. And, earlier today, he explained his “dad dancing” at the concert.

Rugby star Mike explained he felt ‘under pressure’ at the coronation concert (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall at the coronation concert: ‘I didn’t think it would go down that well’

Mike was speaking on GMB about his charity golfing tournament for the Cure Parkinson’s Trust. But Mike also found time to discuss his “dad moves” at the coronation.

He explained: “I felt, it’s very difficult when you’re on a raised platform, you’re under a lot of light, so I felt I didn’t really put my best foot forward, but if you started doing interesting dance manoeuvres on that platform next to the King, I’m not entirely sure it would have gone down that well.” He joked: “As Hitch said in the movie: ‘You’ve got to stay in your safe zone.'”

But Mike’s dance moves were supported by some viewers. One person wrote: “It was better dancing than the other royals!” A second person added: “I think Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall are probably the most ‘relatable’ royals. They are the only ones I can imagine going for a drink with and playing darts.”

Zara and Mike had a late night out before the coronation ceremony (Credit: Splash News)

Mike explained his ‘late night’

The rugby star was also questioned about his ‘late night’ before the coronation, as Zara and Mike left the private members’ venue The Arts Club at 2am the night before King Charles’ Coronation ceremony.

Kate asked: “You had a late night before the coronation didn’t you? That speaks of royal confidence to me, before the coronation, you went out for dinner with other members of the royal family, then you two carried on!” Mike responded: “Well, it was quite nice to have a little date night! When you’ve got three children, it’s not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together. So it was quite nice to have a little bit of time together where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat.”

Adil Ray added: “Normally, when the night goes on everyone says ‘Have I got any meetings tomorrow?” and ‘What’s on tomorrow?”, you’ve gone ‘Aw, it’s Charles’ coronation, come on we can stay out a bit later.’ You must’ve had that conversation where you went ‘No, we are going to party for a bit longer.'”

Mike joked: “Adil, never worry about what’s tomorrow! Enjoy the moment. You can deal with the next day later.”

