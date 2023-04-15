Zara and Mike Tindall have risen through the royal ranks and become part of the new Fab Four with Will and Kate.

Following Mike’s stint on I’m A Celebrity, the pair have become firm favourites with the public after coming across as ‘completely relatable’. And now the couple seem to be ‘enjoying life’ as they’ve joined a new dynamic with the Prince and Princess of Wales!

Zara and Mike become fan favourites following Mike’s stint on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splash News)

Zara and Mike have won over the public

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton has lifted the lid on the royal family following their appearance at St George’s Chapel on Easter Sunday.

I would probably say that Mike and Zara are clearly enjoying life as part of the new Fab Four alongside Kate and William

Over the years, Mike and Zara have won over the hearts of the public with their jokes and ‘public displays of affection’. And according to the body language expert, the pair come across as ‘completely relatable’.

He revealed: “Mike and Zara are definitely firm favourites with the public. They come across extremely natural and confident within marriage. They also aren’t afraid to joke around with each other and show public displays of affection, which comes across as completely relatable.”

Darren also revealed that Mike‘s appearance in the jungle helped with their rise in popularity. He added: “I definitely believe Mike’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity has made the public realise that they are very much a normal couple in love.

Mike competed on I’m A Celebrity last year and made history as the first royal to ever appear on the show. Although he only came fourth, he gained a huge fanbase when he returned home.

Body language expert claims that Zara and Mike Tindall are currently ‘enjoying life’ (Credit: Splash News)

The couple are part of the ‘new Fab Four’

So how did the pair come across during their outing on Easter Sunday?

Zara and Mike both attended the first Easter Sunday service since the late Queen died last year. They were seen joining the royal family at St George’s Chapel for the traditional service.

According to the expert, the couple looked to be having a great time as they ‘smiled and joked’ outside of the chapel. He also revealed that they appeared to be ‘enjoying life’ as they’ve become part of the ‘Fab Four’ with William and Kate.

Darren shared: “This came across as they joined the Royal family on Easter Sunday, as they smiled and joked outside the church. I think it’s clear they’ve got a great dynamic. I would probably say that Mike and Zara are clearly enjoying life as part of the new Fab Four alongside Kate and William.”

Read more: Mike Tindall makes touching admission about gesture from strangers over his and Zara’s heartbreak

What are your thoughts on Zara and Mike being a part of the ‘Fab Four’? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.